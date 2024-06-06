Former Browns Starting QB Signs With Seahawks

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker has a new home with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news of Walker heading to the Pacific Northwest.

“Seattle is signing FA QB PJ Walker, sources tell The Insiders. Some depth prior to minicamp,” Rapoport tweeted on June 6.

Walker will be No. 3 on the depth chart in Seattle, behind starter Geno Smith and Sam Howell. He’s likely a longshot to make the 53-man roster but should have an opportunity to get some reps in the preseason.

Walker started multiple games last season with the Browns. He had a rough go, going 1-1 in the games he appeared in. Walker passed for just 1 touchdown and tossed 5 interceptions. He was eventually replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson and then Joe Flacco as the starter.

Walker is 5-4 in his career as a starter between the Browns and Carolina Panthers. He’s passed for 2,135 yards, 6 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Browns Confident in Jameis Winston as Backup QB

After starting five different quarterbacks last season, the Browns sought reliable depth this offseason. Watson is expected to be ready for Week 1’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but there are still some questions about his health.

Former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is slated to be the primary backup to Watson. He’s 34-46 as a starter in his career and has passed for 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.

Winston wants to be a starter again but is embracing his role as a backup in Cleveland.

“A big reason that I wanted to come here was because the opportunity was here for me to serve and to give to my teammates,” Winston said during OTAs on May 30. “And (Watson) being one of the best quarterbacks in this league, being a quarterback that I have had to see him grow as a No. 1 draft pick and just see his ascension as a player, I have familiarity with that. So it is an honor to serve him.”

Winston and Tyler Huntley have been getting a lot of reps during offseason workouts with Watson still on the mend and Thompson-Robinson also recovering from a hip injury.

Browns QBs on the Mend

Both Watson and Thompson-Robinson have been recovering from injuries. However, the team hopes both can start getting more work soon.

Watson has been throwing on a strict rehab schedule during OTAs but the Browns like what they have seen.

“He’s doing everything he’s supposed to do,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He’s attacked this rehab from day one of the rehab. When he gets out there and throws it around — which I know you guys saw last week — he looks like Deshaun Watson.”

Thompson-Robinson is expected to be in the mix more during mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled to start June 11.

“Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson had an MRI earlier this week which showed encouraging results, and no setbacks,” Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com tweeted on June 5. “Thompson-Robinson will throw a bit [Wednesday], and there’s an outside chance he’ll be able to participate in mandatory minicamp next week if he responds well to the increased workload this week.”