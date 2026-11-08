Super Bowl Champion Coach Calls for Permanent Browns QB Change

Shedeur Sanders didn’t leave New Orleans with a win, but he left Bill Cowher convinced the Cleveland Browns should keep the offense in his hands.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach delivered a strong endorsement of Sanders on CBS’ postgame show Sunday, calling for Cleveland to make the second-year quarterback its starter moving forward. Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints.

“I would say this. Moving forward, Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback for this football team. He’s going to be the future. What he showed today with his resiliency and continuing to come back, making great decisions, extending plays — I loved the way he played and continued to move forward,” Cowher said on the CBS postgame show.

Sanders received the opportunity after Deshaun Watson’s concussion disrupted his preparation for the game. Although Watson cleared the protocol Saturday, Cleveland made him inactive, leaving Sanders to make his first start of the season.

“One person’s unfortunate situation is another’s opportunity,” Cowher said. “(Sanders) is the future of your football team.”

Shedeur Sanders Rallies Browns After Rough Start

Cowher’s endorsement followed a performance that looked considerably different by the finish than it did at halftime.

Sanders completed just 5 of 8 passes for 38 yards in the first half, with the teams tied 3-3. Cleveland also squandered a short field after recovering a muffed punt. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Sanders collided with guard Austin Barber and stumbled during the handoff to Quinshon Judkins, who was stopped short.

The struggles prompted calls for Dillon Gabriel to replace Sanders. Instead, Sanders stayed in and eventually delivered the explosive plays Cleveland needed.

He connected with rookie KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown that gave the Browns a 13-9 lead with 5:21 remaining in regulation. After New Orleans answered, Sanders found Jerry Jeudy for a key completion that helped set up Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal. The kick sent the game into overtime.

Sanders then hit Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime, but Cleveland’s attempt to win on a two-point conversion failed. The Browns fell to 5-4.

Sanders finished 19 of 31, recovering from the quiet opening half to give Cleveland chances to win late. That response was central to Cowher’s argument for keeping him in the lineup.

Deshaun Watson’s Return Puts Focus on Browns’ QB Plans

Cowher’s recommendation would require a change from the position head coach Todd Monken outlined before the Saints game. Asked Wednesday whether Watson would remain the starter when healthy, Monken pointed to the veteran’s role through the first eight games.

“Yeah, he’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter,” Monken said.

Watson has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. But Cleveland’s offense has struggled to finish drives, and Watson has absorbed 33 sacks, including eight in the previous week’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Sanders entered Sunday with only three pass attempts this season. His first extended opportunity under Monken gave the Browns a much larger sample to evaluate, including both the early mistakes and his late response.

Cleveland hosts the Houston Texans, Watson’s former team, next Sunday before its Week 11 bye.