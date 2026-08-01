Ex-Browns 11-Interception Veteran Signs With Division Rival

Former Cleveland Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins is staying in the AFC North after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jenkins worked out for the Steelers earlier in the week before landing the deal, which gives him an opportunity to compete for a roster spot late in training camp. The 32-year-old Jenkins spent one season in Cleveland. He appeared in all 17 games, making three starts, and finished with 45 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

His best performance came during a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on October 19. Jenkins intercepted Tua Tagovailoa and recovered a fumble on special teams, contributing to a Browns defense that forced four turnovers.

Jenkins primarily served as an experienced rotational safety behind Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. He also contributed on special teams and provided insurance when injuries struck the secondary. Pittsburgh will be Jenkins’ fifth NFL stop. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and later played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks before joining Cleveland.

Jenkins has recorded 562 tackles, 11 interceptions, 34 passes defensed and 5.5 sacks across 139 career games.

Browns Commit to Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit

The Browns allowed Jenkins to leave in free agency but made substantial investments to maintain veteran leadership in their secondary. Cleveland signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a two-year, $62.2 million extension that includes $52.3 million guaranteed. The $31.1 million annual average made Ward the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back.

One day later, the Browns agreed to a three-year, $48 million extension with Delpit. His deal includes $35 million guaranteed and keeps him under contract through the 2029 season.

The extensions secured two of Cleveland’s most established defensive players during a period of significant change. Ward is now the longest-tenured player on the roster.

“You’re talking about two elite football players. It’s great for us as a team,” Browns head coach Todd Monken said. “They’re two of our team leaders and make a ton of plays on defense. Obviously as a safety, Grant gets us lined up, and Denzel showed up the first day we went out there, making plays like that, it changes the game.”

Their leadership carries additional importance following the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Garrett had been the foundation of Cleveland’s defense and set the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025.

The Browns will have to replace more than Garrett’s production. His presence consistently forced offenses to adjust their protection plans, creating opportunities for the rest of the defense. Ward and Delpit will be counted on to help the unit navigate the significant transition for a unit that has been elite.

Jared Verse Emerging as Leader for Browns

Jared Verse was the centerpiece of Cleveland’s return for Garrett, and the young pass rusher has quickly made his presence felt.

Verse arrived with an impressive resume despite having only two NFL seasons under his belt. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Rams in 2024 and followed that with a Pro Bowl selection. The Browns are not expecting Verse to become a one-for-one replacement for Garrett. However, Monken believes the 25-year-old already has the work ethic and credibility necessary to become a leader for Cleveland’s defense.

“Just the way he carries himself. For a guy who prepares like he does, he’s a self-made player, and who’s not going to listen to him?” Monken said. “All he does is work – he’s a pretty serious dude. To me, he’s serious about football; off the field, I don’t know, but on the football side, it shows up on tape. Anybody who plays as hard and works as hard as he does, it’s easy to listen to and follow.”

The Browns will get their first opportunity to evaluate the rebuilt defense against the Chicago Bears on August 15 at Soldier Field.