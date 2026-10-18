Browns Send Message on Replacing Watson With Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson is doing just enough to keep the Cleveland Browns winning — and keep Todd Monken in his corner.

Cleveland improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, escaping another sluggish offensive performance thanks to Watson’s late connection with Jerry Jeudy. His 33-yard completion set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal as time expired.

For much of the afternoon, Watson looked uncomfortable in the pocket, struggling to find answers as pressure disrupted the offense. But when Monken addressed his team afterward, Watson was one of five players called up for a game ball.

“Wasn’t pretty, Deshaun get up here. Last drive, feels like we have a chance every time,” Monken said in the locker room video.

The gesture suggested Monken’s confidence in Watson’s ability to finish games remains intact. With Shedeur Sanders waiting behind him, Watson continues to give his coach something to point to when questions about his play come up again.

Cleveland has needed a game-winning drive in each of its four victories. Watson has delivered those finishes, even while the offense has struggled to produce consistently before them.

Todd Monken Still Wants More From Deshaun Watson

The game ball came after a performance that offered plenty of reasons for frustration.

Cleveland managed just 46 net yards and three first downs before halftime, punting on all five possessions. Watson took three sacks in the opening half, and the Browns entered the fourth quarter with only three points.

Watson finished 16 of 26 for 164 yards and was sacked five times. That followed a difficult outing against the New York Jets, when he completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in a loss that snapped Cleveland’s three-game winning streak.

Monken’s postgame assessment made clear that winning has not lowered his expectations for the quarterback.

“Deshaun, he knows he can play better. We can play better around him, but he’s just got something in him, the ability to make a play when needed,” Monken said. “We just kind of flatten out some of the other ups and downs that we have. And it starts with me, starts with our offensive staff. And that’s going to always be the case. It’s a we thing, not an individual thing.”

Shedeur Sanders Continues to Wait Behind Watson

Sanders remains the next option on Cleveland’s depth chart, but the Browns have shown patience with Watson through his uneven start.

Before Sunday’s game, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot addressed Watson’s hold on the starting job during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. She said continued struggles could eventually prompt the Browns to consider a change, while cautioning against expecting an immediate move.

“This is not a short leash. One bad game is not going to get him (replaced),” Cabot said.

Sunday supplied another example of why the decision remains complicated. Watson’s struggles helped put Cleveland in a hole, but his biggest completion helped secure a divisional victory.

The Browns visit the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.