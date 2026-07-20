Ex-NFL Head Coach Rips Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is once again at the center of a debate that has little to do with what happens on the football field.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan took aim at Sanders after watching a behind-the-scenes video from a recent photo shoot. The clip showed Sanders posing while surrounded by dozens of his jerseys.

“Get a load of this kid… Great talent needs to realize as a ‘franchise’ QB there has to be more we than me… Cmon man,” said Ryan, who served as head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills after a long run as a defensive coordinator.

Sanders’ mom, Pilar Sanders, responded on social media.

“Yes, eat it up Rex,” Pilar Sanders wrote in response.

Sanders entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick and endured an uneven rookie season while showing improvement. He has also not been named Cleveland’s starter heading into his second training camp, with the competition against Deshaun Watson to continue once the Browns return to the field.

But Sanders remains one of the NFL’s most recognizable young players. Everything he does generates attention, whether it is a workout, interview, song, or social media post.

Rex Ryan Has Taken Aim at Shedeur Sanders Before

Ryan’s latest criticism continued a pattern that started during Sanders’ rookie season. During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Ryan blasted Sanders for publicly expressing confidence that he was capable of becoming an NFL starter while sitting behind other quarterbacks on Cleveland’s depth chart.

“This kid talks and he runs his mouth,” Ryan said. “Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

Ryan went after Sanders again following his rocky NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders — who came in after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion — completed just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards with an interception after being forced into action. He remained on the bench by himself following the loss, which Ryan interpreted as another attempt to draw attention.

“Shedeur, he’s gotta get over himself too,” Ryan said. “Like he’s there by himself on the bench at the end of the game. I’ve never seen that. … Did he care? Or are you trying to make it a show of making it about yourself?”

Sanders has mostly avoided responding directly to every person who criticizes him. But he recently explained how he views those who use his name to generate attention.

“Everybody’s going to have ups and downs in life, but it’s about who you can count on. That’s something I find very important. People will say they support you, but never really support. A lot of people go online and show support, but personally would never reach out and do anything,” Sanders said. “I don’t respect people that talk down on other people for financial gain. I understand my name is the algorithm and everybody content creators. How can I ever get mad at somebody making their money? I just can’t respect them.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Leads With Actions

Sanders’ actions since arriving in Cleveland have largely pushed back against Ryan’s criticism. He and Deshaun Watson recently organized joint passing sessions in Miami, with Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston and Dylan Sampson among the Browns players in attendance.

The quarterbacks could have held separate workouts and forced teammates to choose sides in an unsettled competition. Instead, they worked together, which Sanders stressed was always the goal.

“I think it was extremely important that us as a group, for whoever was available, was available to come down to Miami,” Sanders said. “And there were a couple other players that schedules didn’t align with it, but it’s all good for those that came and stuff. It was truly amazing. And we felt a different type of bond just outside of the facility, outside of these things.

“And we all vow to continue doing our part and keep it going while we’re here. Those relationships and how funny it is when you have a lot of dialogue and in different situations where a lot of your teammates is very fun and it’s exciting. You create these real memories, these real bonds, and it’s irreplaceable. So I’m truly thankful that it happened. I know everybody that came was excited and we had a great time.”

Sanders still has plenty to prove before he can be viewed as the Browns’ long-term answer at quarterback. But his approach behind the scenes has shown a willingness to put the team first and lead the right way.