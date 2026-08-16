Ex-Browns QB Blasts Team Over Handling of Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns emerged from their preseason opener with an ugly loss and no further clarity about their ongoing quarterback competition.

Cleveland fell 34-10 to the Chicago Bears on Saturday, with quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel each committing a turnover.

Watson produced the best numbers of the group, completing 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He helped Cleveland build a 10-0 lead but lost a fumble on a sack and struggled in the two-minute offense before halftime. After the game, Browns coach Todd Monken gushed over Watson’s play.

“It was awesome,” Monken said. “It was so cool to watch him play. I get all of the frustration — fans, himself. But for him to come back and work as he did is an unbelievable credit to him. He was having fun today and that is so cool. I thought he really functioned at a high level.”

Sanders completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards and an interception. He moved the Browns inside Chicago’s 10-yard line on his first possession, but the drive ended with a failed fourth-down run. His final pass of the afternoon sailed over Malachi Corley and into the hands of Bears cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.

Gabriel finished 5-of-8 for 23 yards with an interception and was sacked twice. The Bears reeled off 34 unanswered points after falling behind 10-0.

The performance — and seemingly Monken’s response — prompted former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to criticize how the organization has handled another battle for the starting job.

“The Cleveland Browns seem to always be in a QB battle and always manage it in the absolutely worst imaginable way possible,” said Griffin, who spent one season with the Browns back in 2016.

Browns Still Not Ready to Name Starter

Despite Watson getting the opening starting preseason nod and having a decent outing, Monken is not ready to name a starter.

“The plan was always to get through the Bills game, switch up who was going to start, who was going to play in the second half, and then we’ll go from there,” Monken said. “Every day is important.”

Sanders will start against the Bills on August 22 and play the first half. Watson is expected to take over in the third quarter. The pair will also split first-team reps during a joint practice with Buffalo.

The big knock against Sanders from his stint against the Bears was the interception. Sanders took responsibility for the turnover.

“It was the right read,” Sanders said. “It just slipped. … I just didn’t execute the decision, but the right decision was made.”

Robert Griffin Backs Shedeur Sanders in Browns QB Competition

Griffin has been one of Sanders’ most vocal supporters and highlighted his 35-yard completion to Luke Floriea on third-and-13.

“Shedeur Sanders on 3rd and 13 drifting to 12 yards deep off his drop back will drive every O-line men and OL coach crazy because it doesn’t allow the O-Line to set a proper pocket for the QB,” Griffin said. “BUT…If you do it..You better make the throw. Shedeur will.”

Sanders was the only one of Cleveland’s three quarterbacks to consistently threaten the Bears downfield. He also completed a 24-yard pass to Gage Larvadain during his first possession.

Sanders came away encouraged by his first preseason action under Monken, focusing more on his command of the offense than the handful of highlight plays.

“Being able to see the game was truly amazing for me. The preparation and everything — I was so excited,” Sanders said. “I don’t get excited about the big plays and that stuff anymore. It’s playing chess. If you do this, we’re gonna do that. It’s just the right move at the right time. The right play call at the right time. I’m super excited about everything we executed.”

Watson’s longest completion was a 43-yard screen pass to Dylan Sampson, who did most of the work after the catch. Watson did not complete a pass that traveled more than 10 yards through the air. Gabriel averaged just 2.9 yards per attempt.