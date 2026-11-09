Ex-Browns QB Speaks Out on Shedeur Sanders After Saints Loss

Shedeur Sanders’ first start of the season left a former Cleveland Browns quarterback convinced he belongs in an NFL starting lineup.

Former Browns passer Robert Griffin III backed Sanders after Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Sanders finished 19 of 31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns, rallying an offense that struggled to get moving in the first half.

“Shedeur Sanders should be a starting QB in the NFL,” Griffin said on X.

Griffin, who made five starts for Cleveland in 2016, has supported Sanders throughout the quarterback competition. He advocated for Sanders to win the job during training camp, before the Browns ultimately chose Deshaun Watson to open the season.

Sunday gave Sanders his first extended opportunity since that decision. Watson was inactive despite clearing concussion protocol, with Sanders having handled the first-team preparation during the week.

Griffin also had company in pushing for Sanders to start. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher called for Cleveland to keep Sanders in the lineup during CBS’ postgame coverage.

“One person’s unfortunate situation is another’s opportunity,” Cowher said. “He’s the future of your football team.”

Shedeur Sanders Delivers Late Rally Against Saints

Sanders’ afternoon began with little indication that Cleveland’s passing game would become the story.

He completed just 5 of 8 passes for 38 yards in the first half, which ended tied 3-3. A promising scoring opportunity also unraveled when Sanders collided with guard Austin Barber on a fourth-and-goal handoff to Quinshon Judkins, who was stopped short of the end zone.

The explosive plays eventually arrived. Sanders connected with Denzel Boston for 60 yards in the third quarter, then found KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown that put Cleveland ahead 13-9 in the fourth.

After New Orleans regained the lead, Sanders absorbed a hit from Chase Young while completing a 30-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy. That possession ended with Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal.

Sanders answered another Saints touchdown in overtime with a 39-yard scoring pass to Harold Fannin Jr. But his two-point attempt fell incomplete on a play that also drew a holding penalty against Cleveland, sealing the loss.

Browns Leave Starting Quarterback Decision Open

Griffin’s endorsement came as the Browns faced a decision about whether Sanders’ opportunity would extend beyond one game. Todd Monken declined to name a starter for next week’s matchup against the Houston Texans immediately after the loss.

“How long has it been — 30 minutes since the game ended?” Monken said. “I’m not getting into quarterback. If we want to talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur.”

Monken did praise Sanders for keeping Cleveland competitive.

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “He gave us a chance at the end.”

Sanders, meanwhile, left the decision to the coaching staff.

“I control what I control. What I think in the greater scheme of things doesn’t matter,” Sanders said. “I think, being a great teammate or whatever role I have on the team, I can do it. You have to look at the bigger picture.”

Cleveland dropped to 5-4 with its second consecutive loss and hosts Houston before its Week 11 bye.