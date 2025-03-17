Browns Remain in Hunt for $243 Million Quarterback: Report

The Cleveland Browns remain a viable destination for one of the top free-agent names and performers still available on the NFL’s quarterback market.

That player is Russell Wilson, who is waiting to make his next move until Aaron Rodgers decides on his 2025 destination. Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, who are also in play for Wilson, have extended offers to Rodgers. However, the four-time MVP quarterback has made clear that he will wait until the Minnesota Vikings decide on whether to bring him back into the NFC North Division fold before making a final call.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler threw some cold water on the Rodgers-to-Vikings rumors on Sunday, March 16, reporting that his sources say Minnesota is “sort of on the periphery” of the Rodgers sweepstakes and “that it’s possible they get involved with Rodgers, but the feeling this week has been probably not.”

In that scenario, Rodgers would take one of the jobs between Pittsburgh and New York, leaving Wilson with the option of playing for whichever team Rodgers shuns or joining Cleveland. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that Wilson remains “in the mix” for the Browns as the second week of free agency approaches.

Brown, Star DE Myles Garrett Pitched Russell Wilson Last Week

Cabot laid out the argument by detailing the process between Cleveland and Wilson going back to last week.

Wilson’s visit on Thursday, in which he met with the Browns from morning until shortly after 2 p.m., was an opportunity for both sides to get to know each other and see if it was a fit. He also received a sales-pitch at the team facility that day from Myles Garrett, who said Friday he’d be a ‘valuable asset.’ Wilson, 36, always planned to keep his commitment to visit the Giants later that night and on Friday. The difference between the Browns and the Giants is that the Giants are also trying to sign Aaron Rodgers, who’s deciding between them, the Steelers and Vikings. The Browns, on the other hand, have a clear path to bring Wilson in if they make him an offer. The only impediment is that they’ll likely draft a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick or later in draft if they trade down or take one in a later round.

The Browns will be in position to select either Cam Ward of Miami, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado or both if they remain at No. 2 in the draft — regardless of any pick or trade the Tennessee Titans might make at first overall.

Russell Wilson’s Asking Price Could Prove Problem for Browns

The presence of a young QB on the Browns roster could hinder Wilson’s signing in Cleveland, while Wilson’s asking price could be an issue for the franchise.

The Browns still have Deshaun Watson on the team for the final two years of his $230 million deal. Spotrac projects Wilson’s market value at $77.5 million over a new two-year contract ($38.7 million annually).

Wilson inked a five-year, $242.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos in September 2022. Pittsburgh paid Wilson $1.2 million last season, while the Broncos remained on the hook for the remaining portion of the $39 million they owed him in 2024.