Saints Take Shot at Shedeur Sanders After OT Win

The New Orleans Saints survived Shedeur Sanders’ comeback bid, then Carl Granderson turned the Cleveland Browns quarterback’s words back on him.

After New Orleans escaped with a 23-22 overtime victory Sunday, Granderson delivered a short reminder of the exchange that preceded Sanders’ first start of the season.

“We’ve seen a lot of film,” the Saints defensive end said in the locker room when asked if Sanders’ pregame comments motivated him, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

The jab traced back to Sanders’ Wednesday press conference. Asked whether he had studied the Saints’ defense and what he had seen, Sanders smiled.

“Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something. I’m maturing. I’m maturing,” Sanders said.

Granderson responded before the matchup.

“They’ve been chirping a little bit. We see what the quarterback done said,” Granderson said. “It’s going to be a good game for sure.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reported that Saints coach Kellen Moore referenced Sanders’ comments in a team meeting.

Shedeur Sanders Offers Apology Over Saints Comments

Before kickoff, Sanders spoke with CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross about the controversy.

“Everything I do up to this point is taken out of context. I can’t be one to care what people say. I would never disrespect or ever talk down to another opponent or another team. It’s just another trick in the media they use. However they feel they feel, I don’t care how they feel.”

After the game, Sanders also apologized and accepted responsibility for leaving his meaning unclear.

“My intention in referring to the Saints’ defense and how they are — I was never ever throwing a shot. I apologize if my wording was taken out of context. That’s just how media is sometimes,” Sanders said. “But also, that’s on me for not making it clear and I understand that. I never would talk down on anybody or any person. I know how hard it is just to be in the league and how hard it is to come to work every day and callus your mind and body throughout everything.”

Browns Face Quarterback Decision After Sanders’ Rally

Sanders nearly left New Orleans with a win. After throwing for just 38 yards in the first half, he finished 19 of 31 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 28 yards and took five sacks.

Sanders hit KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown that gave Cleveland a 13-9 fourth-quarter lead. After the Saints answered, his connection with Jerry Jeudy helped set up Andre Szmyt’s 51-yard field goal to force overtime. On the throw to Jeudy, Sanders took a huge shot from Saints pass-rusher Chase Young but still delivered the ball accuratley.

Harold Fannin Jr.’s 39-yard touchdown catch brought Cleveland within 23-22 in overtime. Todd Monken went for two, but Sanders’ pass toward Denzel Boston fell incomplete on a play that also drew a holding flag against the Browns.

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “He gave us a chance at the end.”

Now Cleveland must decide who gets the next opportunity against Houston. Deshaun Watson cleared concussion protocol Saturday but remained inactive after limited preparation. Monken declined to name next week’s starter immediately after the loss, leaving Sanders’ strong finish to factor into a decision facing the 5-4 Browns.