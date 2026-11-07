Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Called Out by Saints

Shedeur Sanders has yet to throw his first pass as the Cleveland Browns’ starter this season, but he has already gotten the New Orleans Saints’ attention.

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson responded to Sanders’ comments about New Orleans’ defense, making it clear the remarks reached the locker room ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“They’ve been chirping a little bit. We see what the quarterback done said,” Granderson said. “So we going to come in hot and ready to play. It’s going to be a good game for sure.”

The response followed Sanders’ Wednesday news conference, when a reporter asked whether he had studied the Saints’ defense and what stood out.

“Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something. I’m maturing. I’m maturing,” Sanders said.

Sanders continued by explaining that he could have offered an answer but was choosing to smile at certain questions instead. He never identified a weakness in New Orleans’ defense or predicted a victory, leaving the meaning of his response open to interpretation.

Shedeur Sanders Draws Criticism Over Saints Comments

Sanders started Cleveland’s final seven games as a rookie in 2025, going 3-4. Across eight appearances, he completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, finishing with a 68.1 passer rating. He also added 169 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Sanders ultimately lost the starting competition to Watson, but Monken has continued to point to his development. The coach sees improvement in the details that can help Sanders become a more consistent quarterback.

“He’s very diligent, and he likes to play football, has a natural confidence about him,” Monken said Friday.

“But where he’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency, right? In terms of working through his progressions, protections. There were so many things he needed to work on, and he’s done that like any young player.”

Todd Monken Fired Up for Shedeur Sanders’ Opportunity

Sanders has maintained that his preparation has remained consistent throughout the season, despite being in the backup role. Monken named Sanders the starter Friday after three days of work with the first-team offense. Watson remains questionable while working through concussion protocol.

Monken praised Sanders’ confidence, command of the huddle and throwing during practice.

“I’m fired up to see him play. I mean, who wouldn’t be?” Monken said.

What happens beyond Sunday remains a separate question. Earlier in the week, Monken indicated that he expected Watson to reclaim the starting role when healthy.

“Yeah, he’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter,” Monken said Wednesday.

That wording stopped short of an unconditional guarantee. Sanders now has a chance to give the Browns fresh evidence of his development against a Saints defense that has already heard from him.