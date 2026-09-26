Browns DE Hit With NFL Punishment for Actions vs. Bucs

The Cleveland Browns’ first win of the season came with a $6,361 price tag for defensive end Sam Williams.

The NFL fined Williams for a facemask violation during Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league’s Week 2 accountability report lists the play at the 13:28 mark of the first quarter and classifies it as unnecessary roughness.

Williams was the only Browns player listed on the report. No fine has been announced for safety Grant Delpit, whose scuffle with Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs drew attention during the game.

Williams is still settling into his opportunity in Cleveland. The Browns signed the former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher on September 1, adding a former second-round pick to their defensive front ahead of the regular season.

Dallas selected Williams out of Mississippi in 2022. He arrived in Cleveland with 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries across 49 career appearances with the Cowboys.

Grant Delpit Has No Announced Fine After Scuffle

Delpit’s exchange with Wirfs looked like another potential discipline issue coming out of the matchup.

The two tangled after a short Tampa Bay run. Delpit appeared to jab Wirfs in the face, and the Buccaneers tackle responded before Browns cornerback Myles Harden helped separate them. Both players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Neither Delpit nor Wirfs appears on the NFL’s published Week 2 fine list.

Delpit has previously been fined for an incident involving an opposing player. He was docked $11,255 for taunting after pulling away Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens’ mouthpiece during Cleveland’s November 2024 win.

Delpit also made a meaningful contribution between the whistles against Tampa Bay. He recorded one of Cleveland’s three sacks of Baker Mayfield, joining Ronnie Hickman and Mason Graham as the Browns limited the Buccaneers to one touchdown.

Browns Face Injury Questions in Secondary

Delpit is carrying a questionable designation into Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers, but the Browns safety expects to be on the field.

Cleveland listed Delpit as questionable with a shoulder injury after he was limited in practice throughout the week. Delpit offered a more definitive outlook Friday.

“I’m going to play. I feel good enough to go out there,” Delpit said.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell is also questionable, with ankle, hip and knee injuries.

“They went through practice today and we’ll see where they’re at,” Browns coach Todd Monken said Friday.

Monken added that the players did additional work after practice and said, “we’re hopeful they’ll be able to go.”

Losing either starter would test a secondary coming off a strong finish in Tampa Bay. The Browns kept the Buccaneers out of the end zone on their final possession, preserving the victory after a lengthy weather delay.

Cleveland enters Sunday’s matchup at 1-1, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern at Huntington Bank Field.