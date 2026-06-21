Browns Could Roll Dice on ‘Low-Risk Flier,’ Cowboys Ex-2nd Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns will replace 2-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett with Pro Bowler Jared Verse. But a team can’t possibly make up for the loss of Garrett with one player. That’s why the Browns could supplement their new edge rusher with another trade involving Dallas Cowboys former second-round pick Sam Williams.

On Saturday, SI on Browns’ Nick Pedone named acquiring Williams from Dallas one of three realistic trades Cleveland could still make this month.

“Williams is a former second-round draft pick that just hasn’t panned out yet for the Cowboys. Berry loves reclamation projects that are still young. Williams is only 27, and could probably be acquired on the cheap. He signed a one-year deal to return to Dallas, but his role is somewhat up in the air,” wrote Pedone.

“Even before trading away Garrett, the Browns could’ve used some extra pass rush help. This would be a low risk flier.”

The Cowboys grabbed Williams at No. 56 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As Pedone suggested, the edge rusher would be a reclamation project in Cleveland.

Over 49 NFL games, Williams has just 22 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks. He had one sack in 17 games last season.