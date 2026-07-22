Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News on Starting Job

Shedeur Sanders made up ground during the Cleveland Browns’ offseason program, but it might not be enough to prevent Deshaun Watson from opening the season as the starting quarterback.

Sanders and Watson will split first-team reps when training camp begins, with Browns coach Todd Monken waiting to evaluate both quarterbacks in pads and live situations before making his decision. However, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi expects Watson to maintain and build on his advantage once the competition intensifies.

“I would be surprised [if Shedeur won the job],” Grossi said. “I don’t think at this stage Watson is going to come back to the pack. Although the gap was closed at the end of spring ball, I think now that we get into more live action, second week of practice, they are going to determine that Watson is the best right now.”

Grossi added that he sees the Browns naming the starter early in the preseason.

Monken has not identified a favorite and plans to alternate Watson and Sanders with the starting offense when the team assembles later this month. He acknowledged that he would have preferred to settle the competition before camp but believes both quarterbacks have earned a longer evaluation.

Shedeur Sanders Made Strides During Browns Offseason Workouts

Sanders’ rookie season featured enough encouraging moments to keep the Browns interested in his long-term potential.

The former fifth-round pick went 3-4 in seven starts, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders showed an ability to create explosive plays, but he also held the ball too long and took too many sacks.

Sanders improvement was particularly noticeable late in the offseason program, when he began getting the ball out faster and limiting negative plays.

“Well, I just think he’s doing a better job…I think he’s being more decisive. Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions,” Monken said. “The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do. Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does, but his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost yardage plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the number one thing here.”

Watson still owns significant advantages in experience and athleticism. He is also entering the final year of his contract, giving the Browns reason to find out whether he can salvage his Cleveland tenure.

The larger concern is Watson’s ability to stay healthy. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since October 2024 after suffering two Achilles ruptures. His 2023 season also ended early because of surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Shedeur Sanders Builds Bonds With Browns Teammates

The competition has not prevented Sanders and Watson from working together. The two passers recently held throwing sessions in Miami with several key Browns offensive players. Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were among the receivers who participated.

Sanders said the workouts allowed the group to strengthen its connection away from the team facility.

“I think it was extremely important that us as a group, for whoever was available, was available to come down to Miami,” Sanders said. “And there were a couple other players [whose] schedules didn’t align with it, but it’s all good for those that came and stuff. It was truly amazing. And we felt a different type of bond just outside of the facility, outside of these things.

“And we all vow to continue doing our part and keep it going while we’re here. Those relationships and how funny it is when you have a lot of dialogue and in different situations where a lot of your teammates is very fun and it’s exciting. You create these real memories, these real bonds, and it’s irreplaceable. So I’m truly thankful that it happened. I know everybody that came was excited and we had a great time.”

Browns rookies report to training camp in Berea on July 23, with Watson, Sanders and the rest of the veterans scheduled to arrive on July 28.