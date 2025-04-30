Browns Release Video of NFL Draft Call With QB Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns didn’t appear likely to select Shedeur Sanders in the NFL draft after passing on him with their first six selections through the opening four rounds and taking former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel off the board at the end of Round 3.

However, Sanders tumbled to the middle of the fifth round in an unprecedented slide, which offered Cleveland the opportunity to make a value swing on a quarterback with proven toughness and big-game bonafides. The Browns selected the former Colorado Buffaloes star with the No. 144 overall pick, adding him to an already crowded position group that contains five signal callers as the team moves into its preseason slate.

On Tuesday, April 29, the franchise released video of its draft call with Sanders.

“Shedeur, can you hear me alright?” Browns general manager Andrew Berry asked to open the conversation.

“Yeah, I can hear you,” Sanders responded.

“Hey, I know it’s been a long weekend. We’re going to take you off the board here, alright brother?” Berry continued.

“Yes sir, let’s do it,” Sanders replied.

“Hey listen, we gotta come in, you gotta work hard, you gotta earn your job, earn your keep,” Berry added. “It doesn’t matter where you’re taken, it matters what you do from this point forward, alright? You’re talented. We spent a lot of time with you. You’re a good kid. Let’s get ready to go to work and prove all the people who passed on you wrong.”

“Yes sir,” Sanders said. “Thank you.”

Kevin Stefanski, Shedeur Sanders Can Build Off Familiarity Evident in NFL Draft Phone Call

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also spoke to Sanders during the phone call.

“Yo,” Stefanski opened.

“What’s up, coach?” Sanders asked.

“Good to see you, man,” Stefanski said.

“Yes sir, I’m excited to see you,” Sanders responded.

“Remember I told you, the Lord works in mysterious ways, right?” Stefanski continued.

“No, for sure,” Sanders replied.

“It’s an opportunity, and we’re gonna get to work together, okay buddy? Stefanski added.

After the call ended, Sanders put on a hat with the Browns’ logo, looked into the camera and smiled.

Shedeur Sanders Must Beat Out 4 QBs to Earn Browns Starting Job

With the draft drama finally in the rearview mirror, Sanders can now focus on trying to earn a starting job in the NFL. Though that isn’t going to be a simple task.

Not only will Sanders have to compete with Gabriel, but Cleveland also currently employs fourth-year QB Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco.

The Browns gave up a fifth-round pick and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade for Pickett, who will play in 2025 on the final year of his rookie deal and will be motivated by a chance to re-earn a starting position in the league as well as get himself a reasonable second contact.

Flacco is a former Super Bowl MVP who returns to Cleveland after leading the team to the playoffs in 2023 with a 4-1 record down the stretch of that campaign. He quickly became a fan favorite and inked a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason worth $4 million.

Deshaun Watson also remains on the team, though he is rehabbing his twice-torn Achilles tendon and there is no guarantee he will be healthy enough to play in 2025.