Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence on Workout with Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders had nothing but positive things to say after returning from the joint passing camp he co-hosted with Deshaun Watson in Florida.

Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, K.C. Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Jamari Thrash and running back Dylan Sampson were among the Cleveland Browns players in attendance. The group worked on timing and chemistry while also getting valuable time together away from the team facility.

Sanders discussed the experience on Sunday while speaking at his football camp in Cleveland.

“I think it was extremely important that us as a group — whoever was available — to come down to Miami. There were a couple other players whose schedules didn’t align. But it’s all good. For those who came, it was really amazing. We felt a different type of bond outside of the facility,” Sanders said.

The work was important with training camp approaching. But Sanders was just as excited about what the group accomplished away from the football field.

“We all vowed to keep doing our part and keep it going while we’re here. Those relationships and how funny it is when you have a lot of dialogue in different situations with your teammates. You create real memories and real bonds,” Sanders said. “It’s irreplaceable. I’m thankful it happened, and I was excited. We had a great time.”

Sanders left the Miami gathering a little early to return to Cleveland and host his football camp.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Sticking With Team-First Approach

Sanders wants to win the starting job. However, he has repeatedly stressed that the result of the competition will not change his responsibility to bring positive energy and help the Browns move forward.

That approach was evident when Sanders was asked earlier this offseason about the possibility of quarterbacks organizing separate workouts and forcing teammates to choose which one to attend.

“Nah, we’re all team,” he said. “We’re all going to come as one. We’re all going to get together as one team and get things done. Because then that causes separation and just a messed-up vibe and it’s like, that’s not really what we’re on this year. We’re on being a great team.”

Sanders backed up those words by working alongside Watson rather than creating a competing passing camp. The arrangement does not make the competition any less significant. Only one quarterback can start. But Sanders has made it clear he does not believe the battle needs to create tension throughout the locker room.

Browns Waiting for Quarterbacks to Face Live Tests

Browns head coach Todd Monken has not named a starter, but he remains confident the team can win with either Watson or Sanders leading the offense.

“Every day I kind of lean one way or the other with quarterbacks,” Monken said during the final week of OTAs. “But we’ve still got to get to that point. Who’s going to start for us? But I’m fired up by the quarterbacks. I just tell you, we’ve got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do.”

Watson carries the experience advantage and appeared healthy during offseason workouts after missing the entire 2025 season. Sanders closed the gap during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, putting himself in position to make a serious run at the job.

“I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said. “I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Training camp and the preseason will provide the tests the Browns could not create during the spring. Watson and Sanders will have to operate against a live pass rush, handle contact and show how they respond when plays break down.