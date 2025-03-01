Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Comments Draws Reaction From Deion

Shedeur Sanders oozed confidence while speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, saying he’s confident that he could turn around the Cleveland Browns or any other team willing to spend a top pick on him.

Sanders is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks off the board in April’s draft. He’s coming off a stellar year at Colorado, passing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record last season that exceeded expectations. Before playing for the Buffaloes, Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State, leading the program to a pair of SWAC titles. He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also awarded the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation’s top HBCU player.

When asked why he’s confident about his ability to turn around the Browns after a 3-14 season, Sanders pointed to his resume.

“Because I’ve done it at two locations already, so it’s simple,” Sanders said. “So that’s why, when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, it’s what are y’all going based off of? Because I did it year after year after year, and you see the progression. So obviously, it’s got to be some type of external hate that you have for the family, for the last name, for anything. Because I know I proved myself on the field.”

Deion Sanders Open to Shedeur Landing With Browns

Early on, there were rumors that Deion Sanders — Shedeur’s dad and college coach — could try to prevent the Browns from landing the Colorado quarterback. However, Deion cheered on his son for his response.

“He said what he said,” Deion Sanders wrote on Instagram with a picture of Shedeur.

Deion said in February that he’s spoken with the Browns and the New York Giants. He did not make contact with the Tennesee Titans, who hold the top pick in the draft.

“I think it’s going to be one of the top three, for sure,” Sanders said. “I’ve spoken to all but one. That’s the Titans, I haven’t spoken to them yet, but he has. But the others I’ve spoken to.”

Browns Think This Will Be ‘Really Good’ Draft Class

This quarterback class hasn’t received high praise, with some questioning whether Sanders or Cam Ward — the top prospects in the group — have what it takes to become franchise quarterbacks. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t buying into that skepticism.

“As we consume the draft — and there’s a lot to consume — I think there’s always narratives that people are putting out, but I don’t think those guys are very concerned with whatever that narrative may be,” Stefanski said. “This is a really good class from top all the way through. I know you mentioned Cam and Shedeur, but there are really good players throughout this draft at that position. I’m impressed with the whole group.”

Stefanski has been able to spend some time with both Ward and Sanders. He came away impressed

“I’m really impressed by Cam, Shedeur. There’s a bunch of guys that I think, it’s great tape,” Stefanski said. “They’re really good kids, so there’s some really talented players at that position.”

The Browns are seeking a replacement for Deshaun Watson, who reinjured his Achilles during rehab and is expected to miss most of next season.