Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Delivers 1-Word Message Amid Trade Rumors

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders kept his latest message short as speculation continues to build around his future.

Sanders posted to Instagram during the Browns’ break with a carousel that included vacation photos mixed with shots of him in uniform. The caption included a United States Virgin Islands flag emoji and one word.

“Legendary.”

The post did not directly address the recent trade chatter around Sanders, but it landed as his name continues to circulate in rumors and as Cleveland’s quarterback competition remains unsettled heading into training camp.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo recently said there have been “talks” and “ongoing calls” about Sanders’ availability.

“There are talks, ongoing calls, about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said. “The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy. That’s my opinion. I’m sure they’ll say, ‘What are you talking about. He’s in a quarterback battle.’ I’m going to say right now for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. I don’t. Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made. I think it’s in the best interest of both parties here.”

That report sparked another wave of speculation around Sanders, who went from fifth-round pick to starter as a rookie and is now trying to prove he can be more than a developmental option.

Shedeur Sanders Closing Gap on Deshaun Watson

Watson entered the spring with a reported edge because of his experience and the investment Cleveland has made in him. Sanders, however, did enough during OTAs and minicamp to keep the competition alive.

Monken said after minicamp that he would have preferred more clarity by now, but he was not ready to separate Watson and Sanders before the team puts on pads.

“It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said. “I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t.

“I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Sanders’ biggest step has come in the areas Cleveland needed to see most. He held the ball too long at times as a rookie, inviting pressure and negative plays.

“He’s being more decisive,” Monken said. “Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do. Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does, but his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost-yardage plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the No. 1 thing here.”

Browns Trading Shedeur Sanders Before Camp Appears Unlikely

Despite the rumors, a trade of Sanders before camp is unlikely unless Cleveland receives an offer it cannot ignore.

The more realistic window would come later, after the Browns get a better look at Watson and Sanders in pads, preseason games and joint practices. If Watson wins the starting job, the Browns could face a decision on whether to keep Sanders as a high-profile backup or listen if quarterback-needy teams come calling.

“It doesn’t mean the Browns have ruled out trading Sanders at the end of camp. Everyone has a price, and the Browns would undoubtedly listen to offers for him if Watson wins the starting job,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com said. “They’ll also undoubtedly listen to offers for Dillon Gabriel depending on how the competition shakes out, and how sixth-round QB Taylen Green comes along in camp.”

For now, Sanders appears set to get his chance to make his case in Cleveland.