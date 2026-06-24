Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Lands Fresh Start in 3-Team Trade Proposal

The latest speculation around Shedeur Sanders has already started producing potential landing spots for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Sanders has not been publicly pushed out of Cleveland. The Browns have continued to frame the quarterback situation as a competition between Sanders and Deshaun Watson, with Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also in the room. But recent comments from ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo added fuel to the idea that Sanders’ future may not be settled.

“There are talks, ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said. “The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy — that’s my opinion. And I’m sure they’ll say, ‘What are you talking about? He’s in a quarterback battle.’ OK, OK. But I’m going to say right now for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. I don’t. Nothing is imminent. But the calls are being made, and I think it’s probably in the best interest of both parties here.”

That opened the door for Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox to include Sanders in a hypothetical three-team trade involving the Browns, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

The proposal would send wide receiver Michael Wilson to New England. Arizona would receive Sanders, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Cleveland’s 2027 fourth-round pick. The Browns would receive quarterback Jacoby Brissett and New England’s 2027 third-round pick.

For Sanders, it would represent a fresh start with the Cardinals and a chance to compete for a long-term role in a room without any solid options.

Browns Add Familiar Veteran in Jacoby Brissett

The deal would be a notable return for the Browns if they are not sold on Sanders. Cleveland landed Sanders in the fifth round, making him a low-cost investment with upside. In the proposal, Cleveland would essentially turn Sanders and a fourth-round pick into Brissett and a third-round pick. Brissett would give Cleveland a familiar veteran quarterback while improving its draft capital in a year when the franchise could again be searching for a long-term answer.

Brissett already has experience in Cleveland. He started 11 games for the Browns in 2022 while Watson served his suspension and provided steady, if unspectacular, play. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions that season while completing 64% of his passes.

He is also coming off a productive year with the Cardinals. Brissett appeared in 14 games with 12 starts last season, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Arizona struggled in those starts, but Brissett showed he could still handle a starting workload and protect the football.

That would have value for Cleveland if the Browns decide Watson is not the same quarterback he once was and Sanders is not part of their future. Brissett is not a long-term solution, but he could function as a bridge option while the Browns position themselves for the draft.

Browns Still Appear Likely to Keep Shedeur Sanders

Everything the Browns have said publicly points toward Sanders getting a real chance to compete with Watson in training camp and the preseason. Monken did not name a starter after minicamp, and he made it clear that Cleveland still needs to see its quarterbacks in more realistic football settings before making a decision.

“We’ll start off all camp just like we’ve been doing,” Monken said. “We’ll alternate those guys.”

More importantly, Monken pushed back on the idea that the Browns are stuck because neither quarterback has separated.

“I don’t see it that way,” Monken said. “It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

The Browns do not have an established long-term answer at quarterback. Watson — heading into the final year of his contract — is trying to prove he can still play at a high level after multiple injury setbacks. Sanders remains an inexpensive young quarterback who showed enough as a rookie to deserve more evaluation.

A trade can’t be ruled out, especially if another team makes a stronger offer than expected. But moving Sanders before training camp would mean giving up before seeing the full picture.