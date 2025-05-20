Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message to Browns on Return

All eyes are on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback battle, but Deshaun Watson is determined not to be counted out.

Watson is recovering from a ruptured Achilles that’s expected to sideline him for most, if not all, of the upcoming season. However, he’s made notable progress in recent weeks, including shedding his walking boot.

Watson has been actively documenting his rehab on social media. His latest update offered a glimpse into his current routine, featuring both weight room work and throwing sessions with receivers at the Browns’ facility.

“I’ve been holdin’ on for the longest, with no seat belt on the ride. MoreGLORY! 4OVE,” the caption read.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com provided more context on Watson’s recovery and what he’s been up to.

“Watson, not part of the derby among Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders, has been throwing to Jerry Jeudy and David Bell indoors at the Browns’ facility,” Cabot said. “Jeudy is participating in the Browns voluntary offseason program, and Bell is working his way back from surgery last season to repair his dislocated hip.”

Browns Publicly Moved on From Deshaun Watson

Many are counting Watson out, and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that he’ll get another opportunity to start, in Cleveland or elsewhere, once he’s healthy. Before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in October, Watson was coming off a shoulder injury and was struggling to perform on the field.

Since becoming the Browns’ starter in 2022, Watson has compiled a 9-10 record, including a 1-6 mark last season. Over that span, he’s passed for just 3,365 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His struggles were glaring in 2024, as the Browns failed to score more than 20 points in any of his starts, and Watson failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in all seven appearances.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam also publicly moved on from Watson, calling the blockbuster trade for the former Pro Bowler a “swing and miss.”

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting in March. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

Browns Uncertain of Deshaun Watson’s Return Timeline

The Browns have not provided much insight into when Watson could return. His most recent surgery was in January. But their current quarterback room makeup indicates that he’s not in their plans for next season. The Browns brought in two veterans in Flacco and Pickett, and then drafted two passers, selecting both Gabriel and Sanders.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry declined to get into specifics when discussing Watson’s recovery in February.

“How far that spans into 2025, I can’t give you a specific right now,” Berry said. “He’s shown to be a fast healer, and we’re going to try and be as thoughtful and aggressive with the recovery process. But that’s something that I can predict at the current moment.”

The Browns reportedly hold an insurance policy on Watson tied to his return timeline. Given the $230 million fully guaranteed contract on the books through 2026, it could actually be in Cleveland’s financial best interest if Watson doesn’t take the field this season.