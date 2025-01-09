Browns Land No. 1 Pick to Replace Watson in NFL Draft Trade Pitch

The Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to replace Deshaun Watson in the NFL draft. Cleveland won’t be able to get off his money by drafting a quarterback, but the on-field product could be much better with an exciting rookie under center. Currently holding the No. 2 pick, if the Browns go the quarterback route, they’ll likely choose either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

If the Browns love one of them and become worried about the Tennessee Titans drafting whoever they like, they could trade up to get the No. 1 pick. The Titans would have the final say in that, but Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports predicted that to happen.

Trapasso proposed a deal to send the Titans the Browns No. 2 pick, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick. After making that trade, the Browns selected Sanders in his mock draft.

“The Browns make no mistake about it — they’re done with Deshaun Watson, even though he’ll be on the roster for probably the next two seasons. Sanders is picked to be the starting quarterback with his reasonably polished game,” Trapasso wrote on January 8.

Would Sanders Want to Play in Cleveland?

There’s been noise that Sanders’ father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, could decide where his son will play.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes that could become an issue, saying on an episode of “Unsportsmanlike Radio” that Watson only joined the Cleveland Browns to get paid, not because he wanted to play for Cleveland. He thinks that could be the issue the Browns will face with Sanders.

“I don’t think Cleveland would be the play (for Shedeur Sanders). Remember, Deshaun Watson went there because they paid him a lot of money to get him to go there, which ended up being a big mistake, but at the end of the day, that’s why he ended up in Cleveland, not because that was his first choice,” Kiper said on January 8.

“I would say the Giants would be the Shedeur spot. I think Cleveland could take Travis Hunter or go a different direction.”

Sanders Could Fall to No. 2

It isn’t set in stone that the Tennessee Titans will select Sanders at No. 1. Between Sanders, Ward, and Travis Hunter, there are a few ways the Titans could go.

If they select Ward and the Cleveland Browns like Sanders more, that’d be the best outcome. The Browns wouldn’t have to trade anything and would still be able to draft the quarterback they want.

Jordan Reid of ESPN predicted that to be the case, mocking Sanders to the Browns at No. 2 and Ward at No. 1 in his latest mock draft.

“Take a QB or trade back? That’s the Browns’ dilemma. Likely stuck with Deshaun Watson’s contract until 2026, the smart play would be to draft a QB while also signing a veteran through free agency. Sanders is an ideal fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, as his game centers around his polish as a pocket passer.

“With excellent ball placement, Sanders’ 6.5% off-target percentage was the third-lowest mark in the FBS. Sanders completed 74% of his passes this season for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions,” Reid wrote on January 7.

Statistically speaking, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and posted the top QBR in the nation at 87.7 this past season. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and ranked 21st in QBR at 75.5.

Both could be great fits for the Browns, but regardless of the outcome, they need to make the right choice.