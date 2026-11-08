Browns Coach Todd Monken Defends OT Gamble

Todd Monken wanted the Cleveland Browns’ final offensive play to decide the game, and he stood by that approach after it ended in defeat.

The Browns coach elected to go for two following Harold Fannin Jr.’s overtime touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Shedeur Sanders’ pass to Denzel Boston fell incomplete, sealing a 23-22 loss that dropped Cleveland to 5-4.

“Tie or lose is what you’re saying there if you kick the extra point. That’s my opinion. In that moment, I said that’s not me,” Monken said. “So we were going for the win, and it was going to be win or lose.”

Fannin’s 39-yard touchdown left 1:00 on the overtime clock. A successful extra point would have tied the score at 23, but New Orleans would have received another possession with an opportunity to win on a field goal.

That possibility shaped Monken’s decision. The Saints had already driven for touchdowns late in regulation and on their opening possession of overtime. He chose to give his offense a chance to finish the game immediately.

Todd Monken Offers Little Detail on Failed Two-Point Play

The decision to go for the win left Cleveland needing one more successful play from an offense that had found its footing late.

Sanders rolled to his right and threw toward Boston, but the rookie receiver could not secure the ball. Right tackle Tytus Howard also drew a holding flag, which New Orleans declined after the incompletion ended the game.

The penalty meant a catch alone would not have delivered the victory. Had Boston completed the reception and the Saints accepted the holding penalty, Cleveland would have faced another try from farther back.

Asked about the play afterward, Monken declined to explain the specifics.

“No specifics,” Monken said. “What it was, we didn’t execute it.”

It was another missed opportunity near the goal line. Earlier, on fourth-and-goal from the Saints’ 1-yard line, Sanders bumped into guard Austin Barber before handing off to Quinshon Judkins, who was stopped short.

Shedeur Sanders Rallies Browns Before Overtime Loss

Sanders gave Cleveland a chance to win after a difficult opening half in his first start of the season. He completed five of eight passes for just 38 yards before halftime, with the teams tied 3-3. He finished 19 of 31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

His 64-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion put Cleveland ahead in the fourth quarter. After New Orleans answered, Sanders helped set up Andre Szmyt’s 51-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Saints struck first in the extra period on Tyler Shough’s touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson. Sanders responded with the drive capped by Fannin’s catch and run, putting the Browns within a conversion of a comeback victory.

Sanders received the start after Deshaun Watson was made inactive despite clearing concussion protocol. Watson’s limited preparation during the week kept him out of the lineup.

Cleveland now returns home to face the Houston Texans on November 15, carrying consecutive losses into another week of quarterback decisions.