Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News on Future

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition remains open heading into training camp, but the momentum appears to be favoring Deshaun Watson.

Shedeur Sanders has closed ground on Watson in the race for the starting job with a strong showing in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, that still may not be enough.

“Watson has had the leg up, but as was told to me by somebody with the team, Shedeur Sanders made enough strides to close the gap at least somewhat,” Fowler said on Monday, June 29. “They want to see not only training camp, but preseason game action to see what these two guys can do. Most around the league expect Watson, the veteran, to get this job.”

Watson, 31, is heading into the final year of his contract. After a $230 million investment and the blockbuster trade that brought him to Cleveland, the Browns may feel they need one more look at him after he missed an entire season following his Achilles injury.

That would not be an easy sell to a large portion of the fan base. The last time Watson was on the field in a Browns uniform, he was being booed after suffering his initial Achilles tear in October 2024.

Browns Need to See More From Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders

Browns coach Todd Monken made it clear at the end of mandatory minicamp that he would have liked to name a starter before the break. The first-year skipper simply had not seen enough to make that decision.

“I like both of them but we haven’t had the pads on. That’s the hardest thing. As much as I’d love to make that decision, either by someone separating themselves upwards or downwards either way, which has not occurred,” Monken said. “And we haven’t even gotten to practicing against an opponent, putting the pads on, having a controlled scrimmage or playing preseason games. I would have loved to — I was being honest. I think you would love to have the starter named, I just can’t do it. I’m not there yet. That’s the reality of it.”

Watson has the experience and the stronger resume, but also needs to prove he can stay healthy and regain the form that once made him a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Sanders is still trying to show he can be more than a young quarterback with upside and a famous last name. The former fifth-round pick went 3-4 as a rookie starter, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He showed flashes, but the Browns need to see more consistency before handing him the job. However, Monken has credited Sanders with taking steps forward this offseason.

“I think he’s being more decisive,” Monken said. “His ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost-yards plays is going to be huge for us.”

Browns QB Decision Could Stretch Into Preseason

Quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian said the next stage of the competition should give the Browns a better feel for where things stand.

“The beauty of what training camp will give you that OTAs and minicamp hasn’t given you is more live bullets, frankly,” Bajakian said. “It’s a little bit easier to make a faster evaluation when you have a defensive line that’s coming at you full speed… I would think it should declare itself pretty quickly.”

The Browns are set to open training camp in late July, with rookies reporting on July 23 and veterans on July 28. Cleveland has three preseason games on their schedule against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

When the Browns begin roster cuts, they’ll have to make a decision on their quarterback room. Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are all on the depth chart. Cleveland is unlikely to carry four on the active roster and will have to make some tough calls.