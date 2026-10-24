Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News Ahead of Week 7

Shedeur Sanders could be moving farther from the field as the Cleveland Browns prepare to bring back Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders has served as Deshaun Watson’s backup this season, but ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo reported that Gabriel has begun getting work with the second-team offense. That could signal a change coming behind Watson once Gabriel is activated.

“Dillon Gabriel was taking second-team reps in practice this week,” Rizzo said. “He can’t play in this game because he’s not activated. However, we’re coming up on this. We have to win Sunday first, but this is a big thing.”

Gabriel remains on injured reserve with a back injury and has been ruled out against the Tennessee Titans. He was a full participant throughout the practice week as the Browns continued working through his return window.

With regular-season practices built around preparing the starter, the quarterbacks behind him have limited opportunities. Giving Gabriel second-team work would let Cleveland prepare him for the backup role while cutting into opportunities for Sanders.

Sanders remains No. 2 on the Browns’ published depth chart. However, Rizzo’s note on the quarterback reps raises the possibility that his standing could change when Gabriel rejoins the active roster.

Shedeur Sanders’ Future Draws More Trade Speculation

The practice report comes amid increased attention on Sanders’ future in Cleveland. Sanders recently hired Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports after beginning his NFL career without an agent. The timing, with the trade deadline approaching, fueled speculation about whether Sanders could be preparing for an opportunity elsewhere.

He also reportedly missed Watson’s party with Browns teammates following the victory over Baltimore.

A trade could give Sanders a clearer path to playing time, especially if Gabriel moves ahead of him. Those developments alone, however, do not establish that Sanders has requested one.

“It’s natural to think something is amiss,” ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi said in response to Rizzo.

Grossi expects the Browns to keep all four quarterbacks initially, giving the team more time to evaluate its options and potentially increase value.

“The trade deadline is November 10, so they could stretch this out if they want to keep four quarterbacks, which I think they will do. Not for the rest of the season, just until Nov. 10,” Grossi said. “When I asked the coach this week on who is making the call on Gabriel, he said, ‘all of us.’ I don’t think there’s anything brewing, but by November 10, something has to happen.”

Under that scenario, Cleveland would carry Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green while considering its options ahead of the deadline.

Deshaun Watson’s Wins Keep Sanders Waiting

Sanders entered this season with seven NFL starts after Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 draft. He completed 56.6% of his passes as a rookie for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His strongest performance came against this week’s opponent. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee last season, adding another score on the ground. This season, he has attempted just one pass.

Watson’s uneven play has kept the quarterback discussion alive, but Cleveland enters Week 7 at 4-2 after beating the Ravens 13-10. The Browns managed only 46 net yards before halftime before rallying in the second half.

Watson delivered another decisive possession late, leading a 62-yard drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal. All four Cleveland victories have featured late fourth-quarter go-ahead drives.

As long as Watson stays healthy and the Browns keep winning, Sanders’ route to the starting lineup remains difficult.