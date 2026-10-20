Shedeur Sanders Gets Trade Warning After Browns Move to 4-2

Shedeur Sanders is watching the Cleveland Browns pile up wins while waiting for a chance to lead the offense.

But with Deshaun Watson keeping Cleveland in contention, questions persist about whether Sanders’ next opportunity could come in another uniform.

The Browns improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping Watson in the starting role and Sanders waiting for another opportunity. But Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund cautioned against treating Cleveland’s reported preference to retain Sanders as a guarantee.

“If Andrew Berry leaks that he’s not going to trade a guy, your antenna should go up that he might trade said guy,” Frydenlund said during an ESPN Cleveland discussion about Sanders.

The Browns have already provided a significant example of their willingness to change course. Berry previously wanted Myles Garrett to spend his entire career in Cleveland. Instead, the Browns traded their franchise pass rusher to the Los Angeles Rams in June for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

In explaining that deal, Berry acknowledged that Cleveland initially resisted the Rams’ interest before deciding the return made sense for the organization’s future.

That history gives Frydenlund’s warning some context. It also leaves the central question unanswered: whether another team would offer enough to make Cleveland reconsider its plans for Sanders.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Hired Agent

Sanders’ recent decision to hire an agent added another layer to the discussion about his future. The second-year quarterback signed with Young Money APAA Sports, prompting speculation that he was preparing to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

But reporting from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com pushed back on that interpretation.

“Two sources close to the situation tell cleveland.com that Sanders didn’t secure representation to seek a trade, and that he’s just in the process of building out his team now that he’s in his second NFL season,” Cabot said. “In fact, Sanders has been affiliated with Young Money since before the 2025 NFL Draft, but didn’t formally sign with the agency until this week.”

Cabot has also reported that the Browns would prefer to retain their entire quarterback group, which includes Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

“They prefer to keep all four QBs. That is the goal right now,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan earlier this month.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Browns Winning Despite Offensive Struggles

Watson’s uneven play has kept the quarterback discussion alive, even as Cleveland has climbed to the top of the AFC North.

Against Baltimore, the Browns managed just 46 net yards in the first half and punted on all five possessions. Head coach Todd Monken stayed with Watson, who eventually connected with Jerry Jeudy for a 33-yard gain that helped set up the winning field goal.

Monken acknowledged afterward that Watson needed to improve while emphasizing the responsibility shared by the players and coaching staff.

“Deshaun, he knows he can play better. We can play better around him, but he’s just got something in him, the ability to make a play when needed,” Monken said. “We just kind of flatten out some of the other ups and downs that we have. And it starts with me, starts with our offensive staff. And that’s going to always be the case. It’s a we thing, not an individual thing.”

The late-game finishes have left Sanders waiting. They also complicate any argument for trading him. With Cleveland competing for the division, moving its backup quarterback would require Berry to weigh the return against the possibility of needing Sanders at some point. Watson’s ability to finish games has helped the Browns win. The offense’s struggles give them reason to keep their options open.