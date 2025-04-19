Browns Interest in Shedeur Sanders Gets Significant Update

The Cleveland Browns remain a possible landing spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, depending on how the first round of the draft shakes out.

Despite a glaring need at quarterback, the Browns appear to be leaning away from using the No. 2 overall pick on a signal-caller. Miami standout Cam Ward is widely expected to go first overall, but there’s little consensus on how the rest of the quarterback class will come off the board.

In a more traditional draft year, Cleveland would be in prime position to secure its quarterback of the future. However, the organization seems more focused on selecting dynamic two-way star Travis Hunter or Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter with their top pick, potentially targeting a quarterback later in the draft.

Browns ‘Have Love’ for Shedeur Sanders

But if Sanders slips, the Browns may be willing to make a move, potentially packaging him together with Hunter — his college teammate. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” that the Browns “have love” for Sanders and could move up to get him.

“The Steelers could be an option. So, if he falls out of the top three, well not falls but if he doesn’t go in the top three right now I don’t see a natural home. It seems like the Saints could go quarterback, but they might not do it at No. 9. They could go cornerback or offensive line, defensive line. So where does that leave if? If I had to predict I would say somebody trades up to get him,” Fowler said, per Bleacher Report. “If he slides into the teens or later in the first round. I know the Browns do have love for Shedeur Sanders, probably not at No. 2 overall at this point, but they like his sort of computer-mind processing ability at the line of scrimmage. I’ll say Browns for fun’s sake. Browns or Giants move up to get him.”

Browns Got Close Look at Shedeur Sanders in Draft Prep

The Browns have done their homework on Sanders, sending a large contingent to Colorado’s Pro Day. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came away impressed with what he saw from Sanders.

“Yeah, no concern on the arm strength for sure,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He can make all the throws. I thought the velocity was really good. I thought he put the ball again on a rope, on a couple of those throws, which is good to see it. And you can see some of those throws on tape, and then you get to confirm it in person.”

Browns Will Be Patient With QB Prospect

The Browns have a couple of capable veterans currently on the roster in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. If they were to select a quarterback, starting right away wouldn’t be a necessity, per general manager Andrew Berry.

“We firmly believe that it’s not about picking a player who’s ready to contribute now. It’s about trying to find the player that you think is going to be the best,” Berry said. “You can think about Patrick Mahomes who (sat) his whole first year. Josh Allen — it really took to year three for him to become Josh Allen. … So, quarterbacks mature and grow at their own pace and our thought isn’t in terms of immediacy but making the best long-term bet.”

Other players the Browns could consider include Jalen Milroe — who has a history with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees — Jaxson Dart, or Tyler Shough.