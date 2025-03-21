Browns Latest Visit is Potentially Bad News for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are set to host quarterback Tyler Shough for a top 30 visit, throwing a potential curveball into the top of the NFL Draft.

Shough has gained momentum during the lead-up to the draft, with some putting him ahead of Shedeur Sanders. Cam Ward is still considered the top passer available in the draft.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported the visit and said the Browns will consider him with the No. 2 overall pick.

“Shough is certainly another quarterback they’re now considering there,” Cabot said. “With how quickly he’s bolting up boards, they probably can’t afford to trade back to get him if they decide they like him better than Sanders.”

The Browns have been frequently linked to Sanders. But Shough could change that and potentially sink Sanders’ draft stock. Some analysts have Sanders sliding toward the end of the first round.

“Well, we always understood to block out the noise, even from Jackson State and Colorado,” Sanders said at his Pro Day this week. “It’s a lot of critics, it’s a lot of hate. But we know what to do, we know how to handle that in every way. So we remain happy.”

The Browns are sitting in a prime spot to take a quarterback but won’t force the issue if they don’t think Sanders or Shough are worthy of the high pick. Cleveland has also hosted Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Will Campbell for visits.

Tyler Shough Had Lengthy College Career

Shough didn’t have a traditional college career due to multiple serious injuries, including a broken leg and collarbone. He spent seven years in college, starting at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech and then Louisville. He passed for 7820 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions over 42 college games.

He’s gained momentum as one of the top passers in the draft, with Louis Riddick of ESPN highlighting him as a “darkhorse” QB candidate to go higher than expected.

“Tyler Shough is the one,” Riddick said recently on ESPN’s Get Up. “This is the one to pay attention to. His injury history going back to Oregon and Texas Tech really are freak types of injuries. … This cat can throw the rock, though. And he’s 6-4, 230 pounds and he ran 4.6 at the combine.”

Here’s the breakdown from NFL Draft guru Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“He’s a talented passer with a live arm who is capable of making pro throws both intermediate and deep but battles inconsistency. He plays with good field vision, using his eyes to hold defenders and set up his throwing windows,” Zierlein said. “Shough is confident and accurate when protected, but will flinch when pressure mounts, leading to spotty decision-making and big sacks. His size and passing talent will be enticing, but durability and mobility concerns are impediments he will need to overcome.”

Browns Still Eyeing Veteran Options

The Browns are keeping all their options open at quarterback. Cleveland traded for former Eagles and Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and hosted Russell Wilson for a visit.

Wilson has yet to make his free agency decision, and there are still a few dominoes left to fall regarding the veteran quarterback market. Carson Wentz is another notable name that has gained momentum as a veteran option.

“The Browns and Wentz, 32, ‘definitely have mutual interest’ this season on him becoming their veteran bridge quarterback, a league source told Cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote recently. “It’s apparently contingent upon them signing Russell Wilson, who visited last week.”

The Browns still have Deshaun Watson lurking on the roster but he’s unlikely to play into the starting quarterback conversation, even when healthy.