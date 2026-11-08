Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News After Inactive Decision

Deshaun Watson has cleared concussion protocol, but his path back into the Cleveland Browns’ starting lineup could become more complicated if Shedeur Sanders delivers against the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns made Watson inactive Sunday, leaving Sanders to make his first start of the season. Dillon Gabriel will serve as the backup, with rookie Taylen Green designated as the emergency third quarterback.

Watson received medical clearance Saturday, but missed the team reps needed to prepare for New Orleans. According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders’ performance could influence what happens when the Browns face Watson’s former team in Week 10.

“Watson will certainly want to start against his former team next week, but the Browns will undoubtedly evaluate the QB landscape after this game and see which one gives them the best chance to win,” Cabot said.

Cleveland has not announced a permanent quarterback change, or that Watson’s job could be at risk. But Cabot’s latest assessment raises the possibility that Watson’s return against the Houston Texans will depend on more than his health.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Room for Improvement

Watson has helped the Browns reach 5-3, with five game-winning drives giving Cleveland a chance to contend. He has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

The offense has been less convincing than that record. Cleveland is averaging 17.4 points per game, ranking 29th in the NFL, and Watson has taken a league-high 33 sacks.

“Watson has struggled to stay upright and put points on the board this season, and that will be a factor if Sanders lights it up here,” Cabot said. “The Browns will be watching to see if Sanders can get the ball to rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston more consistently than Watson did, especially on some of the deeper routes. They’ll also be cognizant of his ability to avoid retreating and taking sacks.”

Those problems were especially costly in the 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson threw for 324 yards, but Cleveland failed to score a touchdown and allowed eight sacks. It was the second time in four games Watson had been sacked eight times.

The Browns also managed just 34 rushing yards against Pittsburgh, leaving plenty to fix around whoever takes the snaps.

Todd Monken Has Backed Watson as Browns Starter

Cabot’s outlook adds uncertainty to a situation the Browns have publicly framed around Watson’s concussion and missed preparation. Asked Wednesday whether Watson would remain the starter when healthy, head coach Todd Monken offered an interesting response.

“Yeah, he’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter,” Monken said.

Sanders has attempted just three passes this season, completing all of them for 2 yards. His rookie season included seven starts, a 3-4 record, 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sunday gives Sanders his first extended regular-season opportunity under Monken, with a home game against Houston and a potential Watson return against his former team next on Cleveland’s schedule.