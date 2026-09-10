Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ Jersey at Center of New Trade Buzz

Shedeur Sanders’ future with the Cleveland Browns became a talking point over something that had nothing to do with his performance on the field.

A steep discount on the quarterback’s jersey at NFL Shop drew attention on social media, with some interpreting the markdown as a possible sign that Sanders could be headed elsewhere.

“The Shedeur jerseys going on clearance doesn’t happen for no reason. Something seems off,” one fan said.

The discount didn’t last long once news started to circulate. Ben Axelrod of Front Office Sports noted that the discounted offer had been removed, adding another layer of intrigue.

The assumption was that the retailer could be clearing out merchandise ahead of a potential departure. This typically happens after a player is traded. But there is no verified connection between the sale and a Browns roster decision.

Still, Sanders’ situation gave fans something to discuss, with Sanders’ standing with the franchise a frequent topic of conversation. He lost the starting quarterback competition to Deshaun Watson and enters his second season waiting for another opportunity to lead Cleveland’s offense. The uncertainty made the merchandise development an easy target for speculation ahead of the opener.

Shedeur Sanders Still Has Important Role With Browns

Sanders remains positioned to contribute in Cleveland, even after falling short in his bid to win the starting job. The Browns kept Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on their initial 53-man roster. Dillon Gabriel landed on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games.

That leaves Sanders as Cleveland’s most experienced available alternative to Watson. Trading him would place more responsibility on Green, whose professional experience is limited to one half of preseason play.

Sanders has already experienced the challenges of taking over a struggling offense. He went 3-4 in seven starts as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Those numbers left room for improvement, particularly with his accuracy and ball security. They also gave Cleveland tape to evaluate as Sanders entered his first offseason under coach Todd Monken.

For a team trying to stabilize its quarterback position, there is value in keeping Sanders, who was in contention for the starting job during camp. Moving him would create another question at a position where Cleveland has had enough of them.

Deshaun Watson Faces Pressure to Deliver Early

Watson will get the first opportunity to establish himself, but his availability remains central to Cleveland’s plans.

The veteran missed the entire 2025 season following two Achilles surgeries. His return comes with pressure to justify Monken’s decision after beating out Sanders during a competition that extended through the preseason.

Monken has backed Watson as the quarterback who gives Cleveland its best chance to win. That puts the immediate focus on whether the offense can produce with him running it. Sanders, meanwhile, needs to stay ready. An injury or prolonged stretch of ineffective play could change his role quickly, regardless of where he began the season.

Cleveland opens against the Jacksonville Jaguars before visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those early road tests will provide a more meaningful indication of the Browns’ quarterback outlook than a retail markdown.