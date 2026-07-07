Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Makes Statement With Actions

Shedeur Sanders is not waiting for training camp to make his next push in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition.

Sanders appears to have returned to the Browns’ facility ahead of camp, getting extra preparation in before what could be the most important stretch of his young career. He posted an Instagram story in front of his locker with his own song — Perfect Timing — playing in the background. The move comes after Deshaun Watson returned to Berea last week, throwing to teammates, including tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Watson’s early return drew attention because of what it seemed to signal. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com called it “very significant” on 92.3 The Fan, saying Watson’s work showed the Browns’ coaching staff “he means business here.” Now Sanders appears to be sending a message of his own.

Shedeur Sanders Staying Focused on Browns QB Battle

Sanders has done his part to avoid any public discourse over the quarterback battle. Asked during minicamp how he would assess the competition with Watson, Sanders kept his answer short.

“I don’t think I’m a judge. I’m not a judge,” Sanders said. “I think the way y’all look at things is different than how we look at things. We look at coming to practice every day, being the best player we can be as an individual and as a good teammate. Y’all look at it as like a competition. I’m focused on developing as a player, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense and the scheme.”

Sanders went 3-4 in seven starts last season as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The numbers were uneven, but the Browns saw enough to keep him firmly in the mix under new head coach Todd Monken.

Browns QB Competition Still Wide Open Entering Camp

The Browns left minicamp without a starting quarterback, and Monken made it clear that was not by design. He would have preferred to have an answer by now but doesn’t view it as a negative.

“It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said. “I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

That leaves Watson and Sanders set to resume the battle in training camp. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are also part of the room, but the clearest competition remains between Watson and Sanders for the Week 1 job.

Monken praised Sanders’ growth during the spring, pointing to his quicker processing and more decisive play. But he also stressed that the real evaluation begins when the pads go on.

“There’s still a lot to see,” Monken said.

Browns rookies are scheduled to report to Berea on July 23 for training camp and veterans following on July 28.