Shedeur Sanders Sends Strong Message on Latest Browns QB Controversy

Shedeur Sanders pushed back on the notion that the Cleveland Browns mishandled a late change to their quarterback rotation.

Sanders was expected to work with the first-team offense during Saturday’s practice after he and Deshaun Watson had alternated days with the starting unit. However, Watson remained with the starters and received the full complement of first-team reps.

Just an hour prior, head coach Todd Monken told reporters that Sanders would run with the first team. The plan changed shortly before practice after the coaching staff determined Sanders had accumulated slightly more work with the starters during the previous few sessions.

The switch sparked questions about the competition and whether Watson had taken control. Sanders insisted there was no communication breakdown and defended Monken against the criticism that followed.

“I don’t think with the coaches that we have that you ever wonder. We were informed and everything the right way. There was never a miscommunication between us,” Sanders said on Wednesday. “I don’t really appreciate it sometimes when things happen, and you guys jump on the coach like he’s trippin’ or something. I don’t really like that because it’s extra.

“I hope we all are here to want to win, be a team, be a franchise. We have to slow down. I appreciate the team and everybody. We don’t let anything online get to us. We are in our own cocoon. We are a team. We don’t let anything outside really affect us.”

Browns Preparing to Name Preseason Starter

The Browns are expected to inform Sanders and Watson later Wednesday on who will start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Both quarterbacks will play, regardless of who gets the first snap. Monken wants the starter to operate for most, if not all, of the first half. That would give one quarterback a chance to settle into the offense and potentially handle a two-minute situation before halftime.

The other quarterback would take over after the break, likely playing a quarter or so. Cleveland plans to reverse the order for its second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, giving each contender a comparable opportunity with the starting offense.

Monken said he has already determined how he wants to divide the work but stressed that the competition remains unsettled.

“I have my reasons of how it’s going to go,” Monken said. “It’s still a competition. We’ll get a chance to see them both.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Seeing Steady Progress

Sanders believes he has made meaningful progress since the start of camp, even if he remains well short of the finished product he expects to become.

“I think each and every day, we improved as a team,” Sanders said. “I got more comfortable within the offense. But there are new challenges every day you have to correct and focus on to improve.”

Sanders acknowledged that reaching his full potential will require patience.

“Max threshold, that will take some time — a couple of years,” Sanders said. “But I’m improving in every area overall.”

Sanders also confirmed that the blister on his throwing hand is no longer limiting him. The issue surfaced during the offseason when he increased his throwing workload and lingered into the beginning of training camp.