Browns Shut Down Reunion With Fan-Favorite Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have passed on a reunion with wide receiver Luke Floriea despite his breakout preseason.

Floriea cleared waivers after being left off Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster, making him eligible to return on the practice squad. However, he was not among the 10 players signed by the Browns on Monday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Browns are not seeking to bring Floriea back.

“The Browns will not be bringing Floriea back via the practice squad, per source. Will be looking at options elsewhere,” Fowler said.

Cleveland signed one receiver, Kole Wilson, while using the remaining announced spots on defensive players, offensive tackle K.T. Leveston and punter Wes Pahl. Bub Means has also been reported by Fowler as a practice squad addition but was not on the initial list.

Luke Floriea Made Strong Closing Argument

Floriea did everything possible to earn a longer look from the Browns. The Ohio native caught six passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason. He saved his best performance for Cleveland’s finale, catching three passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Both scores came from Dillon Gabriel during the first quarter. Floriea also narrowly missed a third touchdown when he was unable to secure another pass near the goal line.

Head coach Todd Monken acknowledged afterward that Floriea had complicated the Browns’ decision. However, it did not sound like a practice squad reunion was on the radar when Monken spoke about Floriea ahead of Monday’s practice.

“On the one hand, I was happy he was part of our team for the short time we had him. All he did was work every single day. And the opportunity to have a couple of touchdown catches in the stadium — he was fired up about that,” Monken said. “It wasn’t easy but his outlook was awesome. He loves football and wants to coach. He gave everything he had in the time he was here with us.”

Browns Reshaped Wide Receiver Room

The Browns entered the offseason determined to overhaul their receiving corps, which ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season. Cleveland drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston with two of its first three selections, adding them to a group that includes Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond. Tylan Wallace and Malachi Corley claimed the final two spots on the initial roster.

That left no room for Floriea, even with the Browns moving on from former third-round pick Cedric Tillman.

Floriea originally joined the Browns after earning a contract through a rookie minicamp tryout in 2025. He was waived with an injury designation following the preseason opener but returned to the practice squad. Cleveland signed him to a reserve/futures deal ahead of the season.

The Browns could revisit Floriea if injuries create an opening and he doesn’t find another home. For now, the preseason standout will have to wait for another opportunity after failing to turn three touchdowns into a roster spot.