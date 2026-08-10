Browns Make Move With Jerry Jeudy After Rookie Promotion

The Cleveland Browns are experimenting with a new role for Jerry Jeudy as rookie Denzel Boston gets established as a key piece of the starting offense.

Boston has earned additional work after consistently making plays throughout training camp. The second-round pick’s emergence as the team’s top boundary receiver could allow the Browns to move Jeudy around the formation and take advantage of his ability to create separation.

Head coach Todd Monken explained that the arrangement is not final. However, he made it clear that Boston’s promotion is designed to maximize Jeudy rather than reduce his role.

“Boston? He’s made a bunch of plays,” Monken said. “I mean, I’ve seen it, you’ve seen it. He’s made a bunch of plays. And we want to move Jerry around. I think Jerry is best when he’s on the move. He’s elite. He can separate. And I think Denzel has shown, hey, when you’re into the boundary, I think you make contested catches. A lot of your 3-by-1 stuff may go there. So it’s like, it’s not final. It’s just we want to see where we’re at with that mix.”

Browns Vet Jerry Jeudy Could Benefit From New Role

Jeudy has operated mostly as Cleveland’s top receiver since arriving in a trade with the Denver Broncos in 2024. However, his production steeply dropped last season as the Browns struggled to find stability at quarterback.

Jeudy earned Pro Bowl honors during his first year after setting career highs with 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. His numbers dropped to 50 catches for 602 yards and two scores in 2025.

Monken’s arrival brought a fresh start for the offense and an opportunity to use Jeudy differently. Rather than asking him to stay in one spot, the Browns want to create favorable matchups by moving him between the slot and the perimeter.

Boston, meanwhile, gives Cleveland a bigger target capable of winning contested catches on the outside.

“I think it just comes down to a mentality of ‘that’s my ball.’ I think that’s what it comes down to,” Boston said. “I do have that height advantage that I can abuse when I can, but at the same time, I think it comes down to a mentality of I’m going to go get it.”

Browns Have Crowded Receiver Competition

The Browns are still sorting through their quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Regardless of who starts, finding ways to free Jeudy from additional defensive attention will be a priority.

Jeudy has praised both Boston and fellow rookie KC Concepcion for their early contributions and desire to improve.

“They’ve been balling since OTAs. They’re consistently asking questions, wanting to learn,” Jeudy said. “They’re consistently getting better each and every day, playing fast, being more comfortable in the offense. I think we got two great players that we drafted for sure.”

Monken also wants to expand the role of Concepcion, who has flashed throughout camp. Second-year pass-catcher Isaiah Bond has also made a strong impression, while veteran Tylan Wallace remains in the mix for snaps.

“We want to get KC (Concepcion) more involved because what we’ve seen. Hell, IB (Isaiah Bond) made a great play on a glance and slant. So I really like where we’re at. Where do we get them in the right spot that allows us to function at a maximum level?”

The Browns will have to make some potentially impactful decisions on the depth chart as the regular season nears. Cedric Tillman, Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain are other names in the mix for roster spots.