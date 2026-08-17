Browns Sign New 6-foot-4 Target Ahead of Bills Game

The Cleveland Browns added another option to their tight end room ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns announced the signing of tight end Jermaine Terry on Monday. Cleveland waived Brenden Bates with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Terry is listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. The 23-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2025 but did not make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Terry produced his best college season in 2024, catching 23 passes for 375 yards and one touchdown. The Browns had already taken a look at Terry before signing him. He worked out for Cleveland last week alongside veteran Sal Cannella and Matt Lauter.

Terry is the latest addition during an active stretch at the position. The Browns claimed rookie Dae’Quan Wright off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on August 11. Wright caught 113 passes for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns during his college career.

Cleveland also signed veteran Jack Stoll in free agency, re-signed Blake Whiteheart and selected two tight ends — Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan — in the draft.

Terry will have limited time to learn the offense before the Browns host the Bills, but he could receive immediate preseason work with several starters potentially sitting out.

TE Joe Royer Remains Away From Browns

Cleveland’s need for additional depth is partly connected to Royer’s extended absence. The fifth-round pick has been away from the team for personal reasons since the start of full-team training camp. He also missed Cleveland’s 34-10 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Browns have not announced a timetable for Royer’s return. General manager Andrew Berry previously said the organization fully supports the rookie but declined to discuss the details of the situation.

Royer participated in Cleveland’s offseason program after the Browns selected him with the No. 170 overall pick. He caught 79 passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns over his final two seasons at Cincinnati.

“There’s been no indication yet on when fifth-round tight end Joe Royer, who’s been absent for a personal reason, might return to the team,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said. “In his absence, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and seventh-round pick Carsen Ryan have been vying for the No. 2 pass-catching tight end spot behind Harold Fannin Jr.”

Bates is now out of that competition after being waived. Whiteheart and Ryan each caught one pass for 6 yards against Chicago, while Fannin did not record a reception on his lone target during very limited playing time. Stoll did not play.

Shedeur Sanders Will Start Against Bills

Shedeur Sanders will start against Buffalo as the Browns continue evaluating their quarterback competition.

Sanders is scheduled to work with the first-team offense Monday and Wednesday, while Deshaun Watson will handle those reps Tuesday. The two quarterbacks will split first-team work during Thursday’s joint practice with the Bills.

Watson started the preseason opener and played the first half. Sanders entered in the third quarter, completing 5 of 10 passes for 74 yards with one interception. The roles will be reversed against Buffalo. Sanders is expected to handle the first half, with Watson taking over in the third quarter.

However, Sanders may not have the same collection of starters around him that Watson had against Chicago. Monken and Bills coach Joe Brady agreed to give their first-team players significant work during the joint practice and potentially rest many of them on Saturday.

“The plan is that we’ll play our ones a significant amount against each other on Thursday in a controlled environment,” Monken said.

The Browns open the regular season on September 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.