Browns Explore Bringing Back Former 5-Touchdown Tight End

The Cleveland Browns landed a new tight end on the waiver wire Tuesday. But as the Browns were going through that process, they also worked out three veterans at the position the same day, including former Cleveland tight end Sal Cannella.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Browns held tryouts for Cannella and two other tight ends — Matt Lauter and Jermaine Terry.

Cannella finally made his NFL debut with the Browns last season. He’s a former undrafted free agent from Auburn, where he scored five touchdowns in three seasons.

In two games for Cleveland last season, Cannella had two receptions for 11 yards.

Also Tuesday, the Browns successfully claimed undrafted rookie tight end Dae’Quan Wright off waivers. Wright was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns Tryouts for 3 Tight Ends, Including Sal Cannella

Cannella wasn’t able to sign with an NFL team when he entered professional football in the spring of 2020. Yet, he’s been able to remain around the league and others for awhile.

In 2020, he played for the TSL Generals in The Spring League. For his season, Cannella earned a workout with the Indianapolis Colts. Then in 2021, he received a minicamp invite from the Chicago Bears.

The tight end signed his first NFL contract in August 2021.

Cannella also played in the XFL and UFL over the next couple seasons. Furthermore, he developed his skills with brief stints during training camps with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

In 2024, he spent training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Cleveland during 2025, Cannella signed with the practice squad. That led to the tight end finally making his NFL debut after 16 weeks on the practice squad.

In his NFL debut versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cannella had two catches for 11 yards while playing 18 offensive snaps. He also played two snaps on special teams.

The following week, Cannella dressed again. He received one target and didn’t catch the pass.

The other two tight ends who tried out for the Cleveland roster Monday haven’t played in an NFL regular season game. Terry went undrafted last year and spent training camp with the New York Giants in 2025.

Lauter went undrafted this past spring. He spent two days with the Las Vegas Raiders in May.

Browns Claim TE Dae’Quan Wright Off Waivers

It’s not exactly clear if the Browns are looking to double up at tight end or if they elected to claim Wright instead of signing one of the tight ends who tried out Tuesday. But clearly, Cleveland was casting a wide net at the position.

In Wright, the Browns have added a 6-foot-4 undrafted player from Ole Miss. Last year, he had 39 catches, 635 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 college games.

Wright is one of seven tight ends on the Cleveland roster entering Week 1 of the preseason. The others are Harold Fannin Jr., Brenden Bates, Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan, Jack Stoll and Blake Whiteheart.

The Browns added Wright from waivers after placing cornerback Demari Mathis on injured reserve.