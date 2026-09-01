Skip Bayless Makes Troubling Claim About Shedeur Sanders

Skip Bayless believes the Cleveland Browns have buried Shedeur Sanders at the bottom of their quarterback room and he wants the team to let him go.

Bayless unloaded on the Browns in another lengthy video posted to social media, arguing that Sanders has fallen behind Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green in the eyes of Cleveland’s coaching staff.

“Shedeur is stuck on a franchise that now I believe ranks him their fourth-best quarterback in their building,” Bayless said. “They have now stashed Dillon Gabriel, former third-round pick in Shedeur’s draft. He’d already gone in the third when they took Shedeur as a complete afterthought.”

Watson will open the season as the starter, while Gabriel landed on injured reserve with a back injury and will miss at least the first month of the season. Green and Sanders are expected to split scout-team reps as the Browns prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bayless believes those decisions show that head coach Todd Monken does not value Sanders.

“Todd Monken clearly does not value him. Trust me on this,” Bayless said. “They took Taylen Green this year, a rookie in the sixth round. I like Taylen Green. I watched him a lot at Arkansas. I watched him a little bit at Boise State. He’s got huge potential because he can fly at 6-foot-6.

“I’m sure Monken is very intrigued with him as their project quarterback over Shedeur. I know he loves Dillon Gabriel as his quality backup quarterback. He’s No. 2. So what am I supposed to do with this? It’s just so sad.”

Despite Bayless’ claim, Sanders has not been moved down the depth chart. He’s expected to be next up if Watson falters as the starter.

Bayless: Shedeur Has ‘It’ Factor Gabriel Doesn’t

Gabriel strengthened his case for a role with a dominant preseason finale against the New England Patriots. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns during the first half of Cleveland’s 37-13 win. Monken praised Gabriel’s preparation, confidence and ability to operate the offense after the performance. Bayless interpreted those comments as a message aimed at Sanders.

“The other day, Todd Monken raved about Dillon Gabriel, saying all he does is prepare. He prepares like a pro,” Bayless said. “I thought that was a shot at Shedeur.”

Gabriel went 1-5 as a rookie starter while completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Bayless wasn’t impressed.

“I watched Dillon Gabriel last year, every single snap. I was not fired up,” Bayless said. “I saw a young man just sort of playing not to lose the job. Just playing for a tie, so to speak. Lots of dinking, lots of dunking.”

Sanders went 3-4 in seven starts, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“I saw Shedeur step in when he finally got his chance down the backend of the season at Las Vegas and just light it up because he plays to win,” Bayless said. “Shedeur is more accurate than Dillon Gabriel. Shedeur has an ‘it’ factor that Dillon Gabriel never had.”

Skip Bayless Calls on Browns to Release Shedeur Sanders

Bayless took his criticism a step further by calling for the Browns to release Sanders and allow him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

“Shedeur is imprisoned in Cleveland,” Bayless said. “I wanted them to, at the very least, just cut him. He’s going to have to find a new home somewhere where somebody really likes him. Where somebody says, ‘I want him.’

“Cut him loose. Give him a shot. Let him go find a home somewhere. Somebody out there agrees with me about Shedeur Sanders who actually has a say in an NFL front office.”

The Browns have given no indication that they intend to release Sanders. Monken said the team liked all four quarterbacks and “certainly didn’t want to lose any of them” while discussing its roster decisions.

Many expect Sanders to eventually get his opportunity, perhaps sooner rather than later. Until then, Bayless and the rest of Sanders’ supporters will have to wait.