Dolphins Sign Former Browns Quarterback Amid Tua Tagovailoa Injury

The Miami Dolphins were on the search for a quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa went down with another concussion. They seem to have found their answer, as the Dolphins have signed former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“The Dolphins are signing former Pro Bowl QB Snoop Huntley off the Ravens practice squad, per sources. With Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, Skylar Thompson is in line to start Sunday at Seattle, and now Huntley could be a factor in coming weeks as well,” Pelissero tweeted on September 16.

The Browns released Huntley on August 29. He landed on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on August 31. The decision to release Huntley came after the Browns had four quarterbacks on their roster.

Tagovailoa Has ‘No Plans to Retire’

Tagovailoa suffered his third known concussion in the NFL during the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills on September 12. Coaches and former players, including Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, have urged him to walk away from the game.

However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tagovailoa doesn’t plan on retiring and has already begun seeing specialists to get him back on the field.

“My understanding is Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire,” Rapoport said on September 15. “No plans to retire. His eyes are ready on returning to the football field. As far as when that goes, we simply do not know. Every concussion is different.

“The way every player responds to a concussion is different. He will be healthy enough to play. When he is healthy enough to play is when he and his doctors decide that. He has already begun the process of seeing concussion specialists, as he did in 2022. I wouldn’t be surprised if he saw the same doctors. The goal is to get on the field when he is ready. I wouldn’t be surprised if he misses multiple games.”

With Rapoport reporting that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Tagovailoa missed multiple games, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback could be a big piece to the Dolphins as they look to make the postseason.

How Huntley Could Help the Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns saw firsthand what Huntley could do during his short time with the team, as he’s a threat on the ground and with his arm.

For the Miami Dolphins, depending on how long Tagovailoa is out, Huntley could help them get by.

In the 2023 season, he appeared in five games for the Baltimore Ravens. He threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 37 pass attempts. Huntley also added 55 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

His best season came in 2021 when he started in four of the seven games he appeared in. Huntley threw for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions on 188 attempts.

He was named a Pro Bowl replacement in 2022 after starting four games and playing six total games. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.

If Huntley doesn’t play against the Seattle Seahawks on September 22, his first time on the field for the Dolphins could come against the Tennessee Titans on September 30.