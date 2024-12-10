Kevin Stefanski Makes Call on Jameis Winston After Loss

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed on Monday that Cleveland has no immediate plans to make a change at QB. Stefanski said Jameis Winston will remain the starter after Cleveland’s 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Winston is now 2-4 as the Browns starting quarterback since taking over the role from the injured Deshaun Watson in week 8. Winston has thrown for 1,975 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions this season. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns for this season.

With the Browns (3-10) officially eliminated from the playoffs, some have asked if the they would turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson to see how the younger QB would perform in the final four games of the season. But during the December 10 press conference, Stefanski made it clear Winston will continue starting, at least for now.

When asked if Winston would remain the starter he simply replied, “Yes.”

On Monday, Stefanski expanded on that answer when asked if it was important to get more tape on Winston as they decide what to do with the QB position at the future, “Our focus right now is really just trying to find ways to get a win. And that’s a big part of this week. Finding ways to play good football on offense, defense and special teams and put ourselves in a position to find a way to win.”

He added, “For me and for us we’re just going to continue to do everything we can to play better. Obviously I think we can play better on offense, certainly as a team we can play better. But really the focus is making sure we can put our guys in a position to find a way to win.”

Kevin Stefanski Did Not Address Whether the Browns Would Want to Look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the Future

Play

When asked Monday if the Browns would want to take a closer look at Thompson-Robinson for the future, Stefanski said, “My line of thinking is about Kansas City and this week. That’s where I’ll really focus.”

Thompson-Robinson, 25, was drafted by the Browns out of UCLA in the 5th round of the 2023 draft. He’s appeared in 11 games during his time in Cleveland with 522 passing yards on 137 attempts with 1 touchdown and 6 interceptions. The Browns also have former New England Patriots starting QB Bailey Zappe on their roster. Zappe is also 25.

Stefanski told reporters the focus is on improving the team with Winston as the signal caller.

“We need to play better as an offense to help our team win. We don’t want to give the ball away in any form or fashion,” Stefanski said at Monday’s press conference. “We don’t want to fumble it away, we don’t want to throw interceptions. But we also coach each play, because each play is a little different than the last. So, like I’ve said to you guys before, not all interceptions are created equal and all we can do with any play is learn from them and that’s what Jameis will continue to do.”

In his press conference after the loss Stefanski told reporters, “Let’s worry about this one right now. Jameis, obviously, we lost as a team. I know he feels like he can play better, but we win and lose as a team.”

Wyatt Teller Says Jameis Winston Brings ‘Joy’ to the Team

Play

Browns guard Wyatt Teller told reporters Monday, “I love Jameis, Jameis is a brother in Christ. It’s a different relationship. I want the best for him, I want the best for Dorian, I want the best for Bailey. I want the best for all of our guys.”

He added about Winston’s energy during the 3-10 season, “It’s tough and it sucks and having someone who still finds joy … even in the bad trials, even in the storms, even in the worst of it, there’s still joy there’s still something to be said.”

Stefanski said at his press conference Monday, “It’s extremely disappointing to play not well enough to get a win on the road. Obviously losing the turnover battle is difficult, makes life harder on yourself and trying to find a way to win.

He added, “We have to do a better job there, which I think is obvious. There’s things we think we feel we can clean up and do better and that’s what we’ll do. We’ll just keep our head down and get back to work.”

The Browns return to the field on December 15 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.