Browns Trade Pitch Sends Young QB to Raiders

The Cleveland Browns have Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson on the roster, but neither are expected to play in 2025. Thompson-Robinson has been unplayable in his short stints, and Watson is dealing with another Achilles injury, an injury that is expected to keep him out for much of the year.

With Thompson-Robinson, trading him might be the better plan for the Browns. Even if they get a late round pick, that could be a better asset than what the Browns have in the young quarterback.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic pitched a deal that would send him to the Las Vegas Raiders for a seventh or a backup, highlighting how he can’t be on the field.

“Here’s an idea: The Browns trade Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Raiders for a conditional seventh-round pick or a backup player at another position. Thompson-Robinson is from Las Vegas and played at UCLA under Chip Kelly, the Raiders’ new offensive coordinator.

“…With Watson injured and not in the team’s long-term plans, Thompson-Robinson is the only healthy quarterback Cleveland has under contract. There’s simply no way the team can put him back on the field after the way things went in Thompson-Robinson’s appearances last season, so moving on and completely reconstructing the quarterbacks room is the best path,” Jackson wrote.

What Will Browns Do at Quarterback?

With the No. 2 pick, the Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to replace Watson. According to most insiders after the NFL Scouting Combine, there’s a feeling that the Browns will draft a quarterback at No. 2.

Jackson added that the Browns love Cam Ward, and he’d be the only quarterback in this class who could come in and be a potential starter for Cleveland on opening day in 2025.

“Though no one I spoke to claimed to have inside information on the Browns’ plans, there seems to be clear separation at this stage between Ward and the draft’s second-best quarterback by most accounts, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

“If the Titans use the No. 1 pick on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the Browns will select Ward. He’s the only rookie quarterback who’d have a chance to be Cleveland’s opening day starter in September,” Jackson wrote.

Watson’s Future Doesn’t Look Like It’ll be in Cleveland

After off the field issues and brutal play on the field, the Cleveland Browns need to move on from Watson at some point, too. That’s much easier said than done due to his cap hit and untradable contract, but the Browns can’t change that now.

All they can do is look toward the future, and that can’t involve Watson in any shape or form.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Watson likely played his final game in Cleveland.

“There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported. “Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position.”

With a need for a quarterback, moving on from Thompson-Robinson and Watson while replacing both would be a step in the right direction for the Browns.