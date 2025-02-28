Travis Hunter Sends Browns Forceful Message Ahead of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns‘ second overall pick represents a major swing point at the top of this year’s draft, and some of the potential candidates are already communicating with the franchise through the media.

Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter may not end up being the No. 1 pick, but he’s probably going to come off the board somewhere inside the top-4, which renders the Browns among his likeliest destinations. Should Hunter land in Cleveland, he has specific expectations as to how the team utilizes his skills. Namely Hunter expects to play full-time roles on both sides of the football, which is unheard of in the modern NFL.

“I’ve got my own unique case that I play both sides of the ball,” Hunter said during a media session Thursday, February 27, per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “Not that many people in the NFL have done it. I’ve been doing it for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it.”

Travis Hunter Won Heisman Trophy Playing Offense, Defense for Colorado Buffaloes

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 playing double duty on offense and defense for Colorado, tallying 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs as a receiver to go along with 11 pass breakups, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble as a cornerback.

“They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it,” Hunter said Thursday at the NFL combine. “But I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person.”

Hunter did acquiesce to a degree, noting that the decision on the position(s) he plays and how much he sees each side of the football is ultimately up to the team that drafts him. He reiterated, however, that it is “100%” the path he wishes to tread in his rookie year.

Browns Predicted to Draft Miami QB Cam Ward at No. 2 by Several Prominent Analysts

Several of the most recent mock drafts from top analysts — including Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network and The Athletic’s College Football Staff — have Hunter falling one spot beyond the Browns and into the lap of the New York Giants, who hold the third overall pick.

Kiper and Jeremiah both predict the Browns will select Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward at No. 2, while The Athletic projects Ward to go first to the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland to follow by selecting Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

The common thought is that the Browns probably will go QB at No. 2, and Ward is the most likely choice as he has graded better than Shedeur Sanders, Hunter’s teammate at Colorado, to this point in the process.

However, Cleveland is also rumored to be interested in a potential trade for Matthew Stafford, while several insiders have suggested the team might pursue veteran Kirk Cousins on a league minimum contract if the Atlanta Falcons release him ahead of March 17, which is a distinct possibility.

Should the Browns look elsewhere than the draft for their next quarterback, which would be a logical move if they are trying to convince star defensive end Myles Garrett to rescind his trade request by proving they can/desire to win now, Hunter becomes a highly viable draft candidate with the No. 2 overall pick.