Hi, Subscriber

Travis Hunter Sends Browns Forceful Message Ahead of NFL Draft

  • 200 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Travis Hunter, Denver Broncos
Getty
Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cleveland Browns‘ second overall pick represents a major swing point at the top of this year’s draft, and some of the potential candidates are already communicating with the franchise through the media.

Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter may not end up being the No. 1 pick, but he’s probably going to come off the board somewhere inside the top-4, which renders the Browns among his likeliest destinations. Should Hunter land in Cleveland, he has specific expectations as to how the team utilizes his skills. Namely Hunter expects to play full-time roles on both sides of the football, which is unheard of in the modern NFL.

“I’ve got my own unique case that I play both sides of the ball,” Hunter said during a media session Thursday, February 27, per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “Not that many people in the NFL have done it. I’ve been doing it for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it.”

Travis Hunter Won Heisman Trophy Playing Offense, Defense for Colorado Buffaloes

Travis Hunter

GettyWide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 playing double duty on offense and defense for Colorado, tallying 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs as a receiver to go along with 11 pass breakups, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble as a cornerback.

“They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it,” Hunter said Thursday at the NFL combine. “But I tell them I’m just different. I’m a different person.”

Hunter did acquiesce to a degree, noting that the decision on the position(s) he plays and how much he sees each side of the football is ultimately up to the team that drafts him. He reiterated, however, that it is “100%” the path he wishes to tread in his rookie year.

Browns Predicted to Draft Miami QB Cam Ward at No. 2 by Several Prominent Analysts

cam ward

GettyMiami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Several of the most recent mock drafts from top analysts — including Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network and The Athletic’s College Football Staff — have Hunter falling one spot beyond the Browns and into the lap of the New York Giants, who hold the third overall pick.

Kiper and Jeremiah both predict the Browns will select Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward at No. 2, while The Athletic projects Ward to go first to the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland to follow by selecting Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

The common thought is that the Browns probably will go QB at No. 2, and Ward is the most likely choice as he has graded better than Shedeur Sanders, Hunter’s teammate at Colorado, to this point in the process.

However, Cleveland is also rumored to be interested in a potential trade for Matthew Stafford, while several insiders have suggested the team might pursue veteran Kirk Cousins on a league minimum contract if the Atlanta Falcons release him ahead of March 17, which is a distinct possibility.

Should the Browns look elsewhere than the draft for their next quarterback, which would be a logical move if they are trying to convince star defensive end Myles Garrett to rescind his trade request by proving they can/desire to win now, Hunter becomes a highly viable draft candidate with the No. 2 overall pick.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Travis Hunter Sends Browns Forceful Message Ahead of NFL Draft

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x