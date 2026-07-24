Browns Coach Todd Monken Makes Admission on QB Situation

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken knows the franchise must find a solution at quarterback if it hopes to build a consistent winner.

The competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders officially resumed this week, with quarterbacks and rookies reporting to the Browns’ facility on July 23. The rest of the roster will report July 28, followed by the first full practice July 29.

“Whether it’s Shedeur, Deshaun, Dillon — our quarterback situation — you have to find a way to right that,” Monken said during an appearance on the Ryan Ripken Show. “I think Deshaun and Shedeur had really good springs.”

Dillon Gabriel remains part of the quarterback room, but Watson and Sanders received all of the meaningful work during offseason practices. Neither did enough to separate from the other before the Browns broke for the summer.

Monken declined to name a starter following mandatory minicamp, explaining that the Browns needed to evaluate both quarterbacks in pads and live situations. Training camp and the preseason will provide those opportunities.

“I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said in June. “We haven’t seen them in live situations with pads on.”

Todd Monken Confident in Browns’ Young Core

The quarterback decision is only one part of a larger transition in Cleveland. The Browns have reshaped their roster through the past two drafts, with Monken emphasizing the importance of developing the young talent.

“I really believe that with the last couple of drafts, we’re a young team, and I believe our job is to develop our younger players,” Monken said. “I really believe there is not a better time to be the head coach of the Browns. We’re young; our guys love to work. It’s been a good transition for us as a staff.”

The most significant move came when the Browns traded reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland received Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick in the deal.

Garrett registered an NFL-record 23 sacks last season and has been a franchise cornerstone, making the decision to move him difficult. However, the Browns received mostly positive reviews for landing a proven young pass rusher and three premium draft assets.

“People ask, as an older coach, why would you trade Myles Garrett?” Monken said. “But really, my job is in 20 years from now. This was the start and teams will ask why they aren’t more like the Browns.”

Browns Still Searching for Stability at Quarterback

Monken is attempting to establish something that has largely escaped the Browns since their return to the NFL in 1999. Cleveland has made three playoff appearances over that span and has won just one postseason game.

Quarterback instability has been one of the few constants throughout that stretch, with the franchise cycling through more than 40 starters.

The Browns hoped Watson would end that search when they acquired him in 2022. Instead, injuries and inconsistent play have limited him to 19 appearances over four seasons. Sanders started seven games as a rookie, showing progress late in the season but finishing with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Monken believes the Browns finally have the young foundation needed to change the franchise’s trajectory. Finding the right quarterback remains the most important step.

“We’re looking forward to getting into camp and seeing where we’re at,” Monken said. “I think it’s the right time for us to keep working and ascend to try to build a consistent winner.”

The Browns’ projected win total for next season is set at 5.5.