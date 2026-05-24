Browns Coach Todd Monken Called Out Over Actions at OTAs

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is taking heat for how he’s handling the discussion around his quarterback situation.

The Browns’ quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson is the story of the offseason in Cleveland. However, Monken has appeared annoyed by questions regarding his passers and who may have an edge as the team progresses through OTAs.

“Yeah, nothing’s really changed other than it’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions,” Monken said. “I mean, nothing’s really changed. I mean, we’re going to rotate those guys and play the best player and we’ll see.”

So far, it’s been Sanders and Watson splitting the first-team reps. Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green have been working with the backups. Reports indicate that Watson has an edge over Sanders for the starting job, though Monken has not substantiated that.

Lima: Monken Paid a Lot to Take Our Questions

Monken has received some praise for his direct handling of the repeated questions. But 92.3 The Fan’s Anthony Lima took issue with the response from Monken.

“They were clipping the Cleveland media members, all asking about the quarterback every time, and then Todd Monken goes, well, it hasn’t changed, and they’re like, ‘Oh, another Cleveland reporter gets humiliated by Monken.’ It’s like, we’re gonna ask every day who’s in the lead. That’s how it works,” Lima said. “That’s why Todd Monken gets paid a lot of money, not to just coach the football team, but to take our questions.

“Todd Monken is getting briefed before every one of these with the likeliest 5 questions every time. None of these are bombshells. The only way there’s a bombshell is if there was like a media report of a player off the field that they didn’t know about. And that has happened before. And boy, you can see the look on their face when they are truly blindsided. In this case, this is not blindsided. He knows he’s going to be asked. In fact, he’d probably be disappointed if he wasn’t asked.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Yet to Speak With Media

The one key member of the Browns who has yet to speak to the media is Watson. The former Pro Bowler has not spoken publicly since tearing his Achilles in October 2024.

What brought Watson’s silence into the spotlight was Sanders and Gabriel both speaking to the media at the team’s voluntary veteran minicamp in April. While both second-year passers took questions, Watson remained quiet.

Watson remains a polarizing figure in Cleveland, and the idea of selling him as the starter after a disastrous tenure with the Browns is something the organization is still trying to navigate. But owner Jimmy Haslam and Monken have both publicly backed Watson, offering praise as he attempts to revive his career and re-enter the quarterback conversation.

“Well, he’s been great. I think everybody would say it – I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player we have, every coach,” Monken said. “I want the best for everybody in this world to have a great life. I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a change, to showcase his ability and see where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

The Browns are hoping to have a decision on their quarterback depth by training camp.