Browns’ Todd Monken Comes Clean on Mike Tomlin Rant

Todd Monken didn’t script his fiery shot at Mike Tomlin, and the Cleveland Browns coach knows his team still has to back it up.

After calling out Tomlin following Sunday’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monken made clear he admires the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach turned analyst. He also acknowledged that Cleveland’s play will determine whether the criticism goes away.

“I got a ton of respect for Mike Tomlin. Let’s be real honest about it. I hope to have the career he had as a head coach,” Monken said on The Pat McAfee Show. “But the only way you kill a narrative is to play better. And to coach better. That’s the way it is.”

Monken explained that the outburst occurred while he was discussing the standards he expects from his team and the importance of taking responsibility when they fall short.

“The expectation is how you play. And when you don’t play well, you have to own it. At that moment, I was just fired up,” Monken said.

As for whether he had prepared the message beforehand, Monken offered a straightforward answer.

“I didn’t have that planned, I just got on a roll.”

Mike Tomlin Had a Quick Response to Todd Monken

The exchange began after Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Tomlin, now an NBC analyst, leaned on the familiar “Browns is the Browns” line while discussing Cleveland’s struggles.

That comment stuck with Monken. After Cleveland bounced back against Tampa Bay, he delivered an emphatic response.

“Browns are gonna Browns, (expletive) that,” Monken said. “The guys took that to heart.”

Tomlin saw the clip during NBC’s Sunday night coverage and appeared amused by the reaction.

“I’m glad that I can still motivate although I’m not coaching anymore,” Tomlin said on Football Night in America. “You’re welcome.”

The back-and-forth gave Cleveland’s first win under Monken an extra edge. His comments put the onus for changing that reputation back on the Browns.

Browns Must Build on Breakthrough Against Buccaneers

Cleveland showed what a better response looks like in Tampa Bay. Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Browns erase a second-half deficit and improve to 1-1.

The defense added three sacks and an interception, then held the Buccaneers out of the end zone on their final possession despite a lengthy weather delay.

That gives Monken something to build on heading into Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers. It also leaves Cleveland with the task of showing that improvement can carry from one week to the next.

“In a lot of ways, you are that until you prove it wrong,” Monken said. “I guess that’s the best way to put it. Until you change the narrative, that’s the narrative until you change it.”

Monken said Watson put together his best week of practice heading into Sunday’s matchup. The question now is whether he can carry that progress into the game and build on last week’s performance.