Browns Trade Idea Sends Superstar to Lions for 2 1st-Rounders

Week 8 was an exciting time for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 behind Jameis Winston in his first start for the team in 2024 due to Deshaun Watson going down with an Achilles injury that will have him out for the remainder of the season.

At 2-6 overall, the Browns still have a long way to go to make the playoffs, but this was a step in the right direction. The AFC has also struggled, so it’s possible that the Browns sneak into the playoffs.

With the NFL trade deadline on November 5, the Browns winning this game didn’t make things any easier. They have players they could move to get back massive hauls, but it remains uncertain if the team will move any of them until it does or doesn’t happen.

If they want to get creative and get the best possible package, the Browns could move Myles Garrett. While there are 100 reasons not to move the former Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, getting multiple first-round picks is enticing.