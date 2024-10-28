Browns Trade Idea Sends Superstar to Lions for 2 1st-Rounders

Week 8 was an exciting time for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 behind Jameis Winston in his first start for the team in 2024 due to Deshaun Watson going down with an Achilles injury that will have him out for the remainder of the season.
At 2-6 overall, the Browns still have a long way to go to make the playoffs, but this was a step in the right direction. The AFC has also struggled, so it’s possible that the Browns sneak into the playoffs.
With the NFL trade deadline on November 5, the Browns winning this game didn’t make things any easier. They have players they could move to get back massive hauls, but it remains uncertain if the team will move any of them until it does or doesn’t happen.
If they want to get creative and get the best possible package, the Browns could move Myles Garrett. While there are 100 reasons not to move the former Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, getting multiple first-round picks is enticing.
Garrett Trade Proposal to Detroit Lions
In a proposed trade from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the Cleveland Browns would send Garrett to the Detroit Lions for a big package.
Browns would get: 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, conditional 2026 third-round pick that would become a 2026 first-round pick if the Lions reach the Super Bowl
Lions would get: Garrett
“The Detroit Lions were dealt a crushing blow when it was revealed that Aidan Hutchinson would be sidelined for the remainder of the season. While there’s been whispers that Hutchinson could recover and potentially be available in time for Super Bowl LIX, the Lions will have a much tougher time reaching the big game without the star edge rusher in the fold…
“Bringing in a top-tier edge rusher like Myles Garrett would allow Detroit to continue dominating the trenches and eventually create the league’s most ferocious edge rushing tandem upon Hutchinson’s return. Although the Lions would have to mortgage the future by giving up multiple Day 1 and 2 picks to acquire him, the Cleveland superstar would almost guarantee Detroit’s defense finishes as one of the NFL’s best in 2024,” Kay wrote on October 22. “It’s a risk that’s likely worth taking with the Lombardi Trophy in sight and the team could even tie a conditional Day 2 pick to making the Super Bowl with Garrett in the lineup.”
How Garrett Would Help the Lions
The Detroit Lions are in a much different position than the Cleveland Browns. The Lions sit at 6-1 overall and are currently in first place in the NFC North and the NFC as a whole.
After losing Aidan Hutchinson, it’s almost impossible for the Lions to replace him. However, if there’s been one player in the NFL who has been as good as Hutchinson, it’s Garrett, who some regard as one of the best defensive players ever.
Garrett heard the trade rumors but dismissed them ahead of the Browns’ Week 8 game, saying, “I’ll be playing here” in a press conference on October 25.
The Browns will have the final say in that, but from the sound of things, the superstar wants to stay with the organization.
