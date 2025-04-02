Hi, Subscriber

Kelce Brothers Rip Browns Over Future Plans

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Travis and Jason Kelce are not fans of the Cleveland Browns' plans for a new stadium.
Getty Images
Travis and Jason Kelce are not fans of the Cleveland Browns' plans for a new stadium.

Jason and Travis Kelce publicly criticized the Cleveland Browns‘ proposal to relocate from their downtown stadium to a new indoor facility in Brook Park.

On their popular “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce described the plan as “something really stupid out in Brook Park that they’re trying to get everybody excited about.” The Kelce brothers are Northeast Ohio natives and grew up Browns fans.

Jason Kelce said he’s a fan of the stadium’s current location downtown and would rather play in a dilapidated facility than what the franchise has planned.

Travis Kelce echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that “every sports town feels better when [the stadium] is in downtown.” Both brothers also opposed the idea of an indoor stadium.

“I like when the elements play a role in the game. I like it when snow is involved,” Jason Kelce said.

Browns Stadium Debate Has Been Contentious

The Kelce brothers are not the only ones who have opposed the proposed move. The Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns, is seeking public funding to help finance the 2.4 billion stadium and surrounding development in Brook Park.

The Haslams and their partners have pledged $2 billion in private investment toward the project’s estimated $3.4 billion price tag. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has said it may come down to Ohio lawmakers approving $600 million in funding to support the project. A vote is expected in June.

But opponents argue the relocation would hurt the city’s economy and disconnect the franchise from its roots. The City of Cleveland has filed a lawsuit to block the potential move, invoking Ohio’s “Modell Law,” which prevents publicly funded teams from relocating without city approval or proper notice. The Browns have said renovations to the current stadium, Huntington Bank Field, remain a backup option if the Brook Park project falls through.

“The stadium, we’re actually really excited about,” Haslam said this week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I think you all have heard me say on numerous occasions, when you try to build a stadium and it’s a combination of private and public money, it’s going to be a challenging process. This has been challenging. It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster. I tell our team, Dee (Haslam) and I do, we have good weeks and bad weeks, but we feel good about the progress we’re making.”

Browns Trying to Build Winner on the Field

On the field, the Browns are trying to rebuild after a 3-14 campaign. Cleveland is in search of a quarterback after the disastrous Deshaun Watson trade in 2022.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick and could select a quarterback with the selection. The Browns have also investigated veteran options, including a potential trade for Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Jerome Baker's headshot J. Baker
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Kelce Brothers Rip Browns Over Future Plans

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x