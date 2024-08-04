Browns Pro-Bowl Quarterback Named Player ‘NFL Teams Must Pursue in Trade’

The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks on their roster who could potentially make an impact on a different team. A quarterback room featuring Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has a strong argument to be the deepest in the NFL.

While depth is important, especially with how Watson has played, having four quarterbacks of this caliber on the roster might not be needed. If they could trade one of them for a player that better fits their needs, it could be something they explore.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed five quarterbacks that “NFL teams must pursue in trades,” including Huntley, the surprise Pro Bowl selection in 2022, who signed a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Browns in March.

“I mean, the Cleveland Browns can’t hoard all the quarterbacks. For better or worse, Deshaun Watson and his fully guaranteed contract will not be going anywhere,” Kenyon wrote on August 4. “Cleveland added Jameis Winston as a free agent, and he’s a competent backup. He’s safe, too.

“The question becomes how Cleveland will handle the looming decision of Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Tyler Huntley. Since no franchise will carry four QBs in the regular season, the Browns need to cut or trade one of them. Given that DTR started three games in his rookie year, Cleveland would probably prefer to keep him around as a developmental hope behind Watson and Winston.”

Browns Learned the Importance of a Backup Quarterback Last Season

When Watson suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery, the Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal in December. Flacco impressed during his short time with the team, throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in five games.

They lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Houston Texans, and he threw two interceptions. However, he carried the team to the playoffs with four straight regular-season wins to end the year.

As the Browns saw, having insurance is important, and as currently constructed, they have that. Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote on June 19 that the Browns “probably” learned from last season but highlighted that the Browns’ success will likely come down to how Watson played.

“It would probably be fair to say the Browns learned from last year’s wild and ever-changing quarterback situation that depth should be built and protected, and that should be taken into account in any quarterback and roster projection,” Jackson wrote on June 19.

But the reality is Watson either plays something close to a full season at a high level or the team isn’t reaching its goals.”

He added that Huntley and Thompson-Robinson could get traded but wrote that Huntley could serve as a quarterback sneak runner.

“Maybe either Huntley or Thompson-Robinson ends up getting traded to help Cleveland address something at the back of the roster,” Jackson wrote. “Maybe Huntley makes it and serves as the designated quarterback sneak runner. ”

Should the Browns Keep Huntley or Thompson-Robinson?

The Cleveland Browns’ decision will likely come down to Thompson-Robinson and Huntley. At just 24 years old, Thompson-Robinson could be the one who sticks on the roster.

However, Huntley has proven more in his career, throwing for 1,081 yards in the only season he played in at least seven games. He also rushed for 294 in the same season.

The Browns have a tough decision on their hands, as Watson struggled and is returning from injury, and Winston has had turnover issues in his career. Having at least one other quarterback who they can trust looks to be the right plan.