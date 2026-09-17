Browns Trade Pitch Flips DB for Day-2 Draft Pick, $32.5 Million

The Cleveland Browns don’t appear in any rush to start selling off talent, but that could change quickly with a couple more losses by early October.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes recently floated the Detroit Lions as a potential trade partner for star cornerback Denzel Ward, but the better option on both sides of the equation might actually be defensive back Tyson Campbell.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested on Wednesday, September 16 that Cleveland put Campbell on the market with an asking price of a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

“The Browns should be looking to chase 2027 draft capital in their pursuit of a quality quarterback,” Knox wrote. “[Campbell] started 12 games for Cleveland last season and allowed an opposing passer rating of just 84.8 in coverage. Campbell is also just 26 years old and under contract through 2028.”

Knox did not mention the Lions as a top landing spot for Campbell, but instead floated the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Detroit is arguably a stronger contender than both of those teams given the potency of the Lions’ offense and the wide open nature of the NFC North Division this season.