Browns Trade Pitch Flips DB for Day-2 Draft Pick, $32.5 Million

The Cleveland Browns don’t appear in any rush to start selling off talent, but that could change quickly with a couple more losses by early October.
ESPN’s Mina Kimes recently floated the Detroit Lions as a potential trade partner for star cornerback Denzel Ward, but the better option on both sides of the equation might actually be defensive back Tyson Campbell.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested on Wednesday, September 16 that Cleveland put Campbell on the market with an asking price of a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.
“The Browns should be looking to chase 2027 draft capital in their pursuit of a quality quarterback,” Knox wrote. “[Campbell] started 12 games for Cleveland last season and allowed an opposing passer rating of just 84.8 in coverage. Campbell is also just 26 years old and under contract through 2028.”
Knox did not mention the Lions as a top landing spot for Campbell, but instead floated the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Detroit is arguably a stronger contender than both of those teams given the potency of the Lions’ offense and the wide open nature of the NFC North Division this season.
Browns Won Tyson Campbell, Greg Newsome II Trade Running Away
Campbell, a former second-round pick out of Georgia in 2021, inked a four-year extension worth $76.5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars in July of 2024.
The Jaguars sent Campbell and a seventh-round pick to the Browns in October of last season in exchange for cornerback Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round selection. Newsome is no longer playing in Jacksonville and is currently a member of the New York Giants.
Cleveland probably won’t contend this season and has only a minimal chance to do so in 2027, even if the team lands its franchise QB of choice. That puts the Browns’ soonest realistic chance at a playoff run in 2028, which will be the last season of Campbell’s current contract.
Campbell’s salary cap hits in both 2027 and 2028 currently sit above the $18 million threshold, and Cleveland would clear $32.5 million in cap savings across those two seasons combined by dealing the CB ahead of the November 10 deadline.
Browns Can Justify Trading Tyson Campbell or Denzel Ward
A Day 2 pick for Campbell could make sense if the Browns want to hold onto Ward after inking the five-time Pro Bowler to a $62 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2029, when he will be 32 years old.
The Browns have drafted well in each of the past two offseasons, which has allowed them to get younger and less expensive at several key positions. If Cleveland can accomplish the same when selecting a QB next April, the team will be in an advantageous position with a signal-caller on a cost-controlled rookie deal for the next half-decade.
Those circumstances might allow the Browns to keep both Ward and Campbell longterm.
But the most pertinent question facing the franchise is whether it makes sense to keep two expensive CBs over the coming two-year stretch when winning at an elite level is unlikely, and meaningful draft assets, plus cap savings, are there to be had by executing a trade for either one of them.
Browns Trade Pitch Flips DB for Day-2 Draft Pick, $32.5 Million