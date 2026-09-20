What Happens if Browns vs Bucs Cannot Resume Sunday

The Cleveland Browns could have to return another day to finish their Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if lightning prevents play from resuming Sunday.

Cleveland led 23-19 when officials halted the game at the fourth-quarter two-minute warning. Deshaun Watson had put the Browns ahead with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Blake Whiteheart, but Tampa Bay was driving for a potential game-winning score when the weather intervened.

The delay extended well beyond an hour and lightning was expected to remain in the area for the next few hours. As of 6 pm ET, the league had not announced a time for the game to restart.

The NFL’s weather policy calls for a 30-minute wait after the last nearby lightning strike before play resumes. Each additional strike restarts that waiting period.

For Cleveland, the weather interrupted a chance to close out a road victory. For Tampa Bay, it put a potential comeback on hold with the decisive possession still underway.

NFL Could Resume Browns vs Bucs on Monday or Tuesday

Rule 17 gives the NFL commissioner responsibility for rescheduling an interrupted game that cannot be completed that day. The rule states that “such game will be rescheduled by the Commissioner and resumed at that point.”

The league would try to finish within two days, preferably at the same stadium, with the nearest available facility an alternative. The commissioner can adjust those procedures.

Monday, September 21, and Tuesday, September 22, would be possibilities, subject to a league decision. The score, possession, field position, down, distance and remaining time would carry over.

The NFL has dealt with lengthy weather interruptions before. In September 2018, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans endured two lightning delays totaling nearly four hours before Miami finished a 27-20 victory that evening. The game was the longest in NFL history, lasting seven hours and eight minutes from start to finish.

Browns Would Not Automatically Receive a Win

The commissioner can terminate an interrupted game if continuing it would not reasonably change the outcome or adversely affect another competitive issue. That exception would appear difficult to justify here. Tampa Bay had the ball at the Browns’ 28-yard line with a chance to take the lead on a touchdown. Cleveland still needed a defensive stop to protect the advantage Watson and Whiteheart had provided.

An overnight postponement would also complicate the Browns’ return home and the start of preparations for their next opponent. Players and coaches would have to remain focused on the final two minutes in Tampa before turning the page.

The Browns host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday in their Week 3 home opener before turning around to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Week 4. That makes any prolonged delay against Tampa Bay an added challenge.

For Cleveland, the immediate challenge would remain getting its defense ready to return to the field with the game still on the line.