Za’Darius Smith Spurns Browns After Reported Deal, Signs With NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns won’t be signing Za’Darius Smith after all.

Browns insider Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Cleveland was set to bring Smith back to bolster the pass rush. However, no deal was official, and he then worked out for the Atlanta Falcons and his old coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Smith is set to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons and spurn the Browns.

“Free agent edge Za’Darius Smith is signing a 1-year deal with the Falcons, per agent @ErikBurkhardt,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Smith would have bolstered the Browns’ pass rush as Cleveland was looking for more help. The team showed interest in bringing back Jadeveon Clowney. He played for the Browns in 2023 and 2024. Despite being 34 in September, he’s still an effective pass rusher.

Smith appeared in 5 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, recording 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. His best season was in 2019 and 2020 with the Green Bay Packers, when he had 13.5 and 12.5 sacks.

Browns Were Eager to Add a Veteran Pass Rusher

Cleveland traded away Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. The key part of the return was acquiring Jared Verse.

Verse is a young pass rusher, and he was eager about the reported signing of Smith. He felt like he could learn a lot from him, but it won’t happen now.

“Yeah, it’s a similar aspect as it was with a Clowney,” said Verse, referencing the team’s earlier pursuit of the former No. 1 overall pick that didn’t come to fruition. “Having that vet presence is something that I look forward to having somebody that I’ve never had before kind of be at that level above me where they can teach me a little bit more. They see a little bit more of the game and everything like that. Those old dogs, they know a lot more than anybody like me.”

Although Verse was eager to play alongside and learn from Smith, that won’t happen as he’s now signed with the Falcons.

Will Cleveland Pursue Another Veteran Pass Rusher?

After failing to sign both Clowney and Verse, it’s clear the Browns are interested in adding pass rush help.

However, with the season beginning in less than a month, the options are thin. But there are still some veterans available.

The likes of Haason Reddick, Joey Bosa, Leonard Floyd, and Kyle Van Noy are the veterans still available. Whether or not any of them would have an interest in playing for the Browns is unclear.

Yet, Floyd recently played for the Falcons and is familiar with the new Browns DC, Mike Rutenberg, so perhaps there is something there.

However, Smith spurning the Browns to sign with the Falcons is a tough blow, and Cleveland may have to enter the season with the current roster.