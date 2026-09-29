Cowboys Sign Former Patriots Cornerback Amid Joey Porter Jr. Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off another crushing defeat, as they allowed the Baltimore Ravens to conduct a seven-second game-winning drive in their 34-31 Week 3 loss. While the Cowboys still only have a 1-2 record, changes are beginning to be made in an effort to help the team get back on track.

One of the weakest spots on Dallas’ roster is its secondary, which has led to the team being engulfed in trade rumors linking them to disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Despite those rumors, it appears the front office has pivoted and brought former New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin to town instead.

Cowboys Sign Alex Austin in Free Agency

Porter is engaged in an odd standoff with the Steelers, as a dispute over his contract, plus a mysterious back injury, has resulted in him not playing at all yet this season. A trade has become increasingly likely as of late, with the Cowboys continuing to show interest in bringing him to town.

That could very well still happen, but it doesn’t appear a deal is imminent, which is a problem for Dallas, because it needs help in the secondary immediately. That led the team to take a closer look at Austin, a 2023 seventh-round pick who has appeared in 29 games (six starts) over the first three years of his career.

Austin spent the summer with the Miami Dolphins, but he was released as part of their final roster cuts, meaning he’s been wading through the free agent market over the past few weeks in search of his next opportunity. That opportunity has materialized with the Cowboys, as they are bringing Austin in to help shore up what has been a patchy secondary so far this season.

Sources: The Cowboys are signing CB Alex Austin,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “The 25-year-old has 8 career PBUs, 2 TFLs and 1 INT, and joins a Dallas defense that could use help on the back end.”

Could the Cowboys Still Trade for Joey Porter Jr. After Signing Alex Austin?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hasn’t played this season.

Austin has NFL experience, which is always a good thing, but he hasn’t been particularly effective to begin his pro career. With Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., and Devin Moore all banged up due to injuries, though, Dallas will take all the help it can get at this spot. Austin may not start right away, but he could immediately find his way onto the field in obvious passing situations for the Cowboys in Week 4.

Even when this group is fully healthy, though, Dallas could use another proven star alongside DaRon Bland at cornerback. With that in mind, trading for Porter would still make a ton of sense, even though the team just brought Austin to town. The price tag would likely be high, but expectations for the Cowboys are also high, and if they can’t find a way to consistently get in the win column, it may not be long before fans turn on this team.