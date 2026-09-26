Cowboys Could Lean on Roster Longshot Amid Mounting Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys are prepping for a key game on Sunday, as they are off to a 1-1 start that has been tepid, at best. They’re facing two of the best weapons in the AFC with the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, but they are doing so without a handful of key defensive pieces–safeties Malik Hooker and PJ Locke are out, as are linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant. They’re not a deep defense to begin with, and now they’re even less so, which could mean we see more of an undrafted guy who has been making progress behind the scenes: Alijah Clark.

Clark was not picked in the 2025 NFL draft, but signed on with the Cowboys as a UDFA, and spent most of last season on the practice squad. He did appear in six games for last year’s ramshackle defense, making one start, and has not played any defensive snaps this season. He has appeared on special teams in both games.

Alijah Clark ‘Made His Mark’

According to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, we can expect to see a lot more of Clark amid the injuries in the secondary. The Cowboys figure to start Markquese Bell, but Bell struggles in coverage and might not be the best option against this Ravens offense.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones said, “I thought Markquese Bell stepped up and did a nice job this week with [Malik] Hooker being absent, and then P.J. Locke getting injured. I thought he stepped up and did a good job. You could see more of Alijah Clark, who our guys really like. We’ll see how that evolves as we get into the game and seeing what we need.

“Alijah, all he wants to do is get better. He’s one of those guys who has made his mark on special teams, and now he’s wanting to play on the defense and he’s earning reps, ” Jones said. “So, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him get more reps out there this week.”

Cowboys Better in Coverage Without Markquese Bell

That would not be a bad thing for the Cowboys. There has been limited exposure to Clark, and many felt he was not going to be on the final roster–neither ESPN nor The Athletic projected Clark to make the team. But he has better upside than Bell.

That was the thought from Cowboys analyst Zack Wolchuk of The Fan on Friday.

As he said: “I know they keep praising Markquese Bell and maybe they know something and have a better understanding than we do on the outside. But when you watch the all-22 and even during the game, I feel like 14 is going to be the mark out there, especially when you’re throwing. Alijah Clark gives you a better chance at success.”